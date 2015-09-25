(Adds Goldman Sachs comment in paragraphs 3 and 5, recasts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 25 The shock resignation of U.S.
House Speaker John Boehner on Friday reduces the chances of a
government shutdown next week, potentially removing one source
of investor anxiety as Wall Street gears up for a week heavy
with economic data and commentary by Federal Reserve
policymakers.
Boehner said Friday he will step down from the speakership
and leave the House at the end of October. This was seen as a
sign that Boehner would advance a bill to fund the government
without any complicating factors that would result in a White
House veto.
"This significantly reduces the probability of a government
shutdown next week," Goldman Sachs economists said in a note to
clients on Friday.
While Boehner's resignation makes a government shutdown due
to a lack of funding on Oct. 1 less likely, other fiscal
challenges remain. A long-term federal budget deal and a debt
ceiling increase must still be passed by Congress. Disputes over
these issues between the two parties and among Republicans will
not be resolved by Boehner's departure.
"The next relevant question for financial markets will be
how this affects the debt limit and other pending issues. There
is a clear possibility that the vote next week, which was
initially expected to deal just with the extension of spending
authority, could instead also address other issues like an
extension of the Export-Import Bank and, possibly, even an
extension of the debt limit," Goldman Sachs' note said.
Removing one area of uncertainty could help calm a U.S.
stockmarket in the midst of a correction in the past month as
investors grapple with weakening earnings, China's economic woes
and uncertainty surrounding U.S. monetary policy.
Recent skittishness among investors could increase the
possibility of a negative reaction in markets if a government
shutdown is not averted. While the S&P 500 stock index actually
rose about 3.0 percent during the last government shutdown in
2013, the gains occurred during a year when the index rose
nearly 30 percent.
Stocks are already in the midst of a volatile stretch. Since
August 20, more than half of the trading sessions have seen
moves of at least 1.0 percent in either direction on the
benchmark S&P 500 index.
"As you transition towards the later stages of negotiations,
if they can't get to a conclusion or a deal done, then
absolutely the markets will take that as a third arrow in the
quiver on market volatility and potential downside," said David
Lyon, global investment specialist at JP Morgan Private Bank in
San Francisco.
Next week's calendar could provide other catalysts for
volatility. A host of Fed officials are scheduled to speak,
including Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, New York Fed
President William Dudley, Chicago President Charles Evans and
San Francisco President John Williams.
Investors will also eye reports on U.S. housing and
manufacturing, and the week culminates with the September Labor
Department payrolls and unemployment report. Forecasts call for
job growth of 203,000 versus the prior 173,000, with the
unemployment rate expected to hold steady at 5.1 percent.
(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Richard
Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski)