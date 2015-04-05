(Repeat of item initially transmitted on Friday, April 3)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, April 5 Market focus will shift from
macro to micro next week, and investors betting on gains in
stocks will hope coming earnings reports will be somewhat
stronger than recent disappointing economic figures.
Earnings expectations have been falling sharply in the past
weeks, with the most recent estimate showing a 2.8 percent
decline in earnings growth, squeezed by dwindling expectations
for the energy sector. The concern about economic growth will
increase following Friday's weaker-than-expected data on jobs
growth.
Energy companies' earnings are now expected to fall nearly
64 percent year-on-year. Investors saw the sector drop
3.6 percent in the first quarter, bringing the nine-month
decline to 22 percent.
Market bulls say softening economic data, including U.S.
private sector jobs, factory activity and consumer spending,
have weighed on stocks lately. While weak figures keep the
Federal Reserve from raising rates - a positive for markets -
the negative factors are a concern, said Daniel Morris, global
investment strategist at TIAA-CREF in New York.
"We view this payroll number as more negative than positive
for U.S. equities," he said.
The effect of the strong U.S. dollar on offshore operations
and creeping inflation, in the form of higher labor costs, have
also taken a toll, one that some strategists think is too
pronounced. In Friday's abbreviated trading session, equity
futures fell about 1 percent.
"My guess is we've overdone it in terms of concern," said
Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in
New York. "We always price in the bad news first."
He said that both energy companies pummeled by concern about
the sharp drop in oil prices and multinationals suffering from
the impact of a stronger dollar might actually be set for
positive surprises.
"In terms of knee-jerk reaction, surprises are going to come
from where we slashed estimates the most."
STOCKS HOLD AMID SOUR MOOD
Despite the rising concern about the earnings season and the
weaker data, stocks showed resilience to start the year. This
past week the S&P 500 closed its ninth consecutive quarterly
gain, even if it was a meager 0.4 percent rise.
"Estimates are down and the market has already absorbed
that," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential
Financial in Newark, New Jersey.
"All you need is some positive surprises for shorts to have
to cover," she said, speaking of investors who borrow a stock to
sell it, betting on a price decline. "Positive guidance can
change the tone of the market quite rapidly."
Chipmaker Micron set a negative early tone on
Wednesday, forecasting lower revenue for the current quarter on
waning customer demand.
More than 80 percent of the earnings pre-announcements this
season were negative, according to Thomson Reuters data, setting
the bar lower than is usually the case toward the start of
earnings season.
In a typical quarter, about 63 percent of companies beat
estimates and just above 20 percent miss.
But the negativity has set the bar so low, it may have set
the stage for a bounceback.
"The market has been trying to price in what has been a lot
of bad news in the economic data stream and (expected) bad news
in the earnings season," Wunderlich's Hogan said.
"We may well have underestimated the positives."
