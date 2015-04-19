(Repeats item initially published on April 17, no change to
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, April 19 Investors attempting to
determine whether U.S. equities will rebound from Friday's
selloff or continue to sink will look to a deluge of earnings
next week for a clearer picture of the economy.
The S&P dropped 1.1 percent on Friday, its biggest decline
since March 25. Equities lost ground after industrials Honeywell
International and General Electric took hits from
the strong dollar, while concerns over new trading regulations
in China and Greece's place in the euro zone dented sentiment.
Since hitting a high of 2,119.59 on Feb. 25, the S&P has
held in a range of about 80 points. Investors have grown
concerned about the impact of a strong dollar on quarterly
results, even as they remain leery of missing out on any rally.
"Our markets will get kind of quiet again as we wait for
some of those earnings and what is going to happen on the 24th
with Greece," said Keith Bliss, senior vice-president at Cuttone
& Co in New York. Euro zone finance ministers meet April 24 to
try to reach a deal for Greek debt repayments.
Next week is among the busiest of the earnings season, with
results expected from companies including Amazon.com Inc
, General Motors, Boeing and Morgan
Stanley. The results could help investors gauge the
impact of the rise in the greenback and assess the strength of
the economy after a string of lackluster economic reports.
"Most companies have been able to beat on the bottom line
and miss on the top line, and that has been the story now for
quite a while," said Rick Meckler, president of LibertyView
Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey, referring to
companies' ability to beat profit estimates while falling short
of sales expectations.
"Their ability to make numbers keeps their stocks from
really selling off, but their inability to show top line growth
keeps their stocks from really taking off."
According to Thomson Reuters data, of the 59 companies in
the S&P 500 that have posted earnings to date, 74.6 percent have
topped profit expectations, above the 70 percent beat rate for
the past four quarters and 63 percent rate since 1994.
Early returns on revenue have been disappointing, however,
as 45.8 of companies have topped estimates, well short of the 58
percent rate for the past four quarters and 61 percent rate
since 2002.
"Next week you get everybody, you get a much better picture
of what corporate America looks like in the first quarter," said
Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in
New York.
Although earnings season is typically choppy for stocks,
traders in the options market do not seem to be raising many red
flags about volatility for companies set to report results.
There are a few exceptions. DuPont, facing activist
pressure to add board seats and split the company, is expected
to show more volatility than usual. So is United Technologies
Corp.
Both companies' share prices typically move about 1 percent
in reaction to earnings; this season, options activity is
suggesting a move of about 2.3 percent for United Technologies
and 2.7 percent for DuPont.
Shares of typically-volatile Internet giants, Facebook Inc
and Google Inc, could move 6.5 percent and 4.3
percent, respectively, based on their options activity. Those
are below the average moves seen in these shares after earnings.
