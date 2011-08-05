NEW YORK, Aug 5 The selloff in U.S. stocks intensified on Friday as investors worried about slower global growth despite stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data.

U.S. composite equity volume hit 7.2 billion through noon, the busiest morning so far this year. The CBOE Volatility index .VIX hit 38.82, the highest level since May 2010.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 198.52 points, or 1.74 percent, to 11,185.16. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX lost 28.28 points, or 2.36 percent, to 1,171.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC fell 82.69 points, or 3.23 percent, to 2,473.70. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Kenneth Barry)