NEW YORK, Sept 1 Equity trading volume surged in the historically slow month of August as several market-moving events kept investors glued to their trading screens, according to Sandler O'Neill & Partners.

Growing fears the economy would slide back into recession, along with an unprecedented U.S. credit downgrade kept volume high for most of the month, which was the S&P 500's .SPX worst since May 2010.

On Aug. 8, about 17.96 billion shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange, the American Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, the most volume since the "Flash Crash" in May 2010.

Sandler O'Neill noted retail daily average revenue trades (DARTs) finished up 40 percent in August compared to July.

"This is down from our mid-month update (through Aug. 15) that indicated DARTs were up roughly 60 percent sequentially. Still, with August being normally one of the seasonally slowest trading months of the year, we had expected a slowdown following the hyper-activity early in the month," the firm wrote to clients.

Developments related to the sovereign debt crisis in Europe as well as bets on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would add more stimulus to support the economy kept trading active in the second half of the month, which was largely positive for equities.

U.S. cash equity volumes were also high in the month, Sandler wrote, with industry share volume up 51.1 percent sequentially and up 45.7 percent from August 2010.

On the options front, equity and index option volumes totaled 23.9 million contracts per day, up 85.6 percent from August 2010, the firm wrote, reflecting the bearish tone during much of the month. The S&P fell 5.7 percent and the CBOE Volatility index .VIX spiked more than 25 percent. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)