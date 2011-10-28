By Rodrigo Campos
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 28 With the S&P 500 about to end
its best month in almost 40 years, many would be happy to cash
in gains and start packing for the ski slopes.
But some underperforming investors are being cornered into
putting yet more money into U.S. stocks.
The S&P 500 on Friday closed its fourth week of gains and
is up more than 13 percent in October alone. But many,
including hedge funds, were caught wrong-footed by the rally.
Even though some pullback may be expected next week, the
clearer picture after the European deal "should give a green
light for many of the funds to get back in risk assets,"
according to Robert Francello, head trader at hedge fund Apex
Capital, which manages about $2 billion in San Francisco.
"Hopefully we'll be able to see some further gains into the
year end," he said.
Hedge funds, among the equity market's power players, are
on average sitting on losses of 8 percent for the year
according to Hedge Fund Research. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is up
for the year, if only a bit more than 2 percent.
A JPMorgan note to clients following Thursday's 3 percent
rally on the U.S. benchmark index argues for a "strong
foundation for an equity rally into year end," with a
1,400-1,475 target.
That's more than the 8 percent gain hedge funds would need
to come out of the red for the year.
"If you're a hedge fund manager and you want to put money
to work it feels like it has to be on the long side: buying
stocks, buying risky assets," said Nicholas Colas, chief market
strategist at the ConvergEx Group in New York.
"For the moment, you've taken away major risk in Europe and
you've replaced it with a potential positive in stock
valuations and no double-dip."
European leaders reached a long-awaited agreement to boost
the region's bailout fund and struck a deal with banks and
insurers who will take a 50 percent loss on their Greek bonds.
A more disorderly default from Greece, and the possibility
of sovereign defaults spreading in Europe, were part of the
reason the S&P 500 closed its worst quarter since 2008 in
September.
The market was also relieved after data earlier this week
showed the U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in a year in
the third quarter.
A heavy flow of job market data, capped on Friday by the
government's monthly report of job payrolls, will be closely
watched to confirm the upbeat macroeconomic trend. A Reuters
poll of economists shows employers created 95,000 jobs in
October.
EARNINGS AND FED TO POWER ON THE RALLY
More than 100 S&P 500 companies will report earnings next
week, with Lowes (L.N), Pfizer (PFE.N) and Kellogg (K.N) among
the highlights.
Among the more than 300 that have already posted earnings
for the past quarter, roughly seven out of 10 have reported
better numbers than analysts expected.
Some expect the Federal Reserve to announce another round
of asset purchases -- similar to the quantitative easing plan
set up last year that sparked a year-long rally in stocks.
An equities rally following Fed purchases would most likely
be led by commodity-related sectors, said Apex Capital's
Francello.
"The Fed is beginning to lay the groundwork for another
round of quantitative easing, so that should also put some wind
in the back of risk assets," he said.
CHARTS ALSO LOOK BULLISH
The technical picture is also turning bullish, with the S&P
moving this week above its 200-day moving average for the first
time since early August.
At 1,285 the S&P faces resistance just below 1,300, an RBC
Capital Markets note said, but the year-end trend for stocks
points higher.
"We're still in a period of high volatility so you can't
take anything for granted," said Colas from ConvergEx Group.
"Do you buy the dips? I believe that is the case."
