By Chuck Mikolajczak
| NEW YORK, Sept 16
NEW YORK, Sept 16 Wall Street hopes for more
Fed action and clear signs European leaders will follow through
on their new urgency to tackle the euro zone debt crisis if
U.S. stocks are to build on their best week since early July.
Investors expect the Federal Reserve to take steps to pull
down long-term interest rates when policymakers meet on Tuesday
and Wednesday to help revive the persistently weak U.S.
economy. For details, see [ID:nS1E78E0BA]
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, speaking in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming, on Aug. 26, said the Fed's Open Market Committee would
meet for two days in September instead of the scheduled one day
to discuss ways to boost the recovery.
But even with expectations of more intervention to boost
the economy, investors will keep a close eye on developments in
Europe.
Any lack of progress or backsliding on efforts to get the
currency bloc's fiscal house in order will renew worries the
crisis could seriously damage the world financial system and
major economies.
"The Fed is really going to dominate next week," said Paul
Mendelsohn, chief investment strategist at Windham Financial
Services in Charlotte, Vermont.
"But the market has been trying to work its way higher
here, trying to feel if maybe the European thing won't cascade
out of control."
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, at a meeting of
euro zone finance ministers in Poland on Friday, urged them to
leverage their bailout fund to better tackle the debt crisis,
but there was no agreement on what steps to take.
[ID:nL3E7KG0KC]
While the Standard & Poor's 500 .SPX has been moving
upward over the past week, the benchmark index has been stuck
in roughly a 100-point range over the last six weeks.
It is likely to run into resistance near the 50-day moving
average of about 1,228, with analysts also pointing to the
1,250 level as the next significant hurdle.
"This is really a consolidation phase, which is normal
after the kind of early August swoon that we had. So far this
trading range is developing in a very positive and healthy
way," said Gail Dudack, chief investment strategist at Dudack
Research Group in New York.
"Longer term, the market is looking better but we are
getting very close to that resistance at 1,250 which would be
pretty surprising if we can break above that at this early
juncture. It could take a little more time, people shouldn't be
disappointed."
The week's economic calendar includes reports on the
beleaguered housing market along with weekly initial jobless
benefits claims.
Housing "is dead and it will stay dead, and I don't expect
anything out of unemployment either," said Joe Saluzzi,
co-manager of trading at Themis Trading in Chatham, New
Jersey.
"The biggest event is Bernanke."
Companies due to post earnings next week include
homebuilder Lennar Corp (LEN.N), Nike Inc (NKE.N), General
Mills Inc (GIS.N) as well as technology companies Adobe Systems
(ADBE.O), Red Hat Inc (RHT.N) and Oracle Corp ORCL.O.
FedEx Corp (FDX.N), the No. 2 U.S. package delivery
company, which is seen as a proxy for how the economy is
performing, is also scheduled to report quarterly results.
Though earnings have managed to hold up in the face of a
lackluster recovery, analysts worry this might not last if the
financial system suffered the shock of a Greek debt default.
But while many feel Bernanke has telegraphed the plans for
the Fed meeting, the euro zone debt crisis remains an
uncertainty that could knock the market lower.
"It's absolutely the wild card because Europe's problems
may be similar to what we saw in 2008, but they are much more
difficult to deal with because country debt is far more
difficult to deal with than mortgage debt," Dudack said.
She added that having so many countries that are part of a
committee trying to solve the problem only added to the
complications.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Kenneth Barry)
