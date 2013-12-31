By Ryan Vlastelica Dec 31 U.S. stocks ended 2013 with their best annual performance in more than 15 years, boosted by signs of accelerating economic growth, as well as steady stimulus from the Federal Reserve. Major indexes hit repeated new highs throughout the year, overcoming such headwinds as a partial U.S. government shutdown and the announcement that the Fed would begin trimming its accommodative policies. Gains were steady throughout the year, with Wall Street never posting a sustained pullback. Below is a list of how the major indexes performed over the year, as well as the five best and worst performers of the S&P 500, and the performance of each of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors over the year. Major indexes: Index RIC Pct Change S&P 500 29.6 Dow Jones industrial 26.5 average Nasdaq 38 S&P MidCap 400 index 31.6 S&P SmallCap 600 index 39.6 Russell 2000 index 37 Top Five S&P 500 Performers: Company RIC Pct Change Netflix Inc 295.6 Best Buy Co Inc 237.6 Micron Tech 235.4 Delta Air Lines 129.1 Pitney Bowes 119.7 Inc Bottom Five S&P 500 Performers: Company RIC Pct Change Newmont Mining -50.6 Cliffs Natural -31 Resources Teradata Corp -27.8 Edwards -27.2 Lifesciences Corp Intuitive Surgical -21.9 Inc S&P 500 Sector Performance: Sector RIC Pct Change Consumer 40.4 discretionary Healthcare 38.8 Industrials 37 Materials 34.2 Financials 32.7 Information 25.3 technology Consumer 22.7 staples Energy 21.2 Utilities 16.5 Telecom 6.6 Source: Thomson Reuters data (Editing by Leslie Adler)