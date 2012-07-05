(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to the text.)

LONDON, July 5 European stocks pared earlier gains while the euro extended falls, losing one percent on the day against the Japanese yen on Thursday after the European Central Bank cut its main refinancing rate and its deposit rate.

The FTSEurofirst 300 share index halved its gains to trade up 0.4 percent at 1,050.04 points by 1205 GMT.

The euro, which was lower against a broad range of currencies, fell 1 percent on the day against the yen to hit a session low of 98.938 yen.

(Reporting by London Markets Team)