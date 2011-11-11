Shares in Belgian biotechnology company Ablynx drop to an all-time low after an experimental drug fails to meet its goal in a mid-stage clinical trial involving heart patients.

The shares fall as much as 10 percent to 2.42 euros.

The setback comes hard on the heels of a decision by Pfizer to ditch another research programme using Ablynx 'nanobodies' to target TNF-Alpha, a protein involved in rheumatoid arthritis and other diseases.

Jan De Kerpel, an analyst at KBC Securities with an "accumulate" rating on the stock, says the trial's failure is not a surprise because the bar had been set so high and that the bad news should now be fully priced in.

"I understand the disappointment," he says, adding that Ablynx's current programmes offers promise either in new areas or by being better than existing treatments.

"They also have a lot of cash. In fact, 2 euros per share is cash, so the real enterprise value is less than half a euro," he says. De Kerpel cuts his price target to 6.5 euros from 7.

