Real-time equity news [E U]

U.S. stock market report 1248 ET 16March2012 Option bulls return to Elan, target calls ------------------------------------------------------------- ----------

Irish drugmaker Elan had a nice run in 2011, paused to consolidate, "but now the bulls are back" as the stock rallies off its 100-day moving average, said optionMonster analyst David Russell on the firm's website.

The shares were up 5.87 percent to $14.60 on the New York Stock Exchange. Options volume on Elan is heavy with 36,000 calls and 6,788 puts traded so far by early afternoon, or 4.6 times the average daily volume, according to Trade Alert.

The out-of-the-money July $20 calls are the busiest, carrying volume of 12,204 contracts. It appears to be opening activity, said WhatsTrading.com options strategist Frederic Ruffy. He also noticed the purchase of 4,000 October $16 strike calls for a premium of $2.65 apiece and that the March $14, April $14 and July $16 calls are busy. The July $12 strikes are the most active puts and implied vols in Elan moved up 19.5 percent to 45.5 percent. "The stock is on a two-day 13.3 percent surge and it looks like call buyers are anticipating additional upside," Ruffy said. Elan attracted heavy trading last week with a bullish trader taking a hefty position in a July $12-October $17 bullish risk-reversal.

1150 ET 16March2012-Apple, eBay, GM, EMC are top buy-writes for income funds: GS ---------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------

Goldman Sachs derivative strategists said Apple Inc, , eBay, General Motors and EMC are all top buy-write candidates for income managers looking to expand yield based on their analysts stock views and their own views on volatility. Selling covered calls, Buy-writes and overwriting are names referring to the same strategy where an investor is long stock and sells a call option.

"Stocks that don't pay dividends are often off-limits to income fund managers, either because of an explicit ban on owning them or because the lack of dividend makes it more difficult to achieve yield targets," they said. Goldman found that income managers that use buy-write strategies not only increase their investable universe but also diversify their sources of yield. Apple is a good example of a non-dividend paying outperformer and its shares remain attractive despite the strong rise over the past three months.

"While AAPL has not yet paid a dividend, options markets are estimating a moderate chance of a dividend this year," the strategists said. Goldman looked at an estimated return profile of owning stock and selling January 2013 calls in these four stocks. For example with Apple shares at $586, investors collect a premium of $25.05 for selling a Jan 2013 $720 Apple call. This allows the investor to collect income at the start of the trade in exchange for capping their return at a gain of 27.1 percent. The strategists see the 4.3 percent yield over the next 10 months as attractive. Options prices are still high for Apple despite the strong stock price performance in recent months.

1118 ET 16March2012-Wall Street flat on sentiment, inflation data ---------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------

U.S. stocks were flat on Friday as data showed inflation remained in check last month as the domestic economy continues to improve, but consumer sentiment slipped.

