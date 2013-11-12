Real-time equity news [E U] U.S. stock market report 0913 ET 12Nov2013 Total option open interest increases by 3.49 mln contracts -------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A total of 12.6 million contracts changed hands in the U.S.-listed options market on Monday, resulting in net open interest growth of 1.74 million calls and 1.75 million puts, according to Trade Alert.

Alpha Natural Resources Inc, Bank of America Corp, Cisco Systems Inc and Facebook Inc attracted the greatest increase in option open positions, data from Trade Alert showed.

The top five new positions opened include 32,000 Alpha Natural January 2014 $6 strike puts, 30,000 Alpha Natural January $11 strike calls, 25,000 Liberty Global Plc January $90 strike calls, 25,000 Alpha Natural January $9 strike calls and 24,000 Williams Companies Inc January $37 strike calls, Trade Alert said.

0721 ET 12Nov2013-Economic and earnings diary for Nov. 12 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Economic data on Tuesday includes the Chicago Fed National Activity Index, which edged up in September. The Conference Board's employment trend index for October is also due for release.

News Corp is the only S&P 500 still expected to report earnings on Tuesday. D.R. Horton Inc and NRG Energy Inc posted results earlier in the day.