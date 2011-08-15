Real-time equity news [U E]
U.S. stock market report [.N] 0724 ET 12Aug2011-Economic and earnings diary for Aug 15 ---------------------------------------------------------------------
The New York Federal Reserve is due to release its Empire State manufacturing survey for August at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT), while the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo housing market index for August will be issued at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT)
In earnings, Estee Lauder Cos Inc (EL.N), Sysco Corp (SYY.N) and Agilent Technologies Inc (A.N) are due to report quarterly results.
