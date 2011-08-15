Real-time equity news [U E]

U.S. stock market report [.N] 0724 ET 12Aug2011-Economic and earnings diary for Aug 15 ---------------------------------------------------------------------

The New York Federal Reserve is due to release its Empire State manufacturing survey for August at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT), while the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo housing market index for August will be issued at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT)

In earnings, Estee Lauder Cos Inc ( EL.N ), Sysco Corp ( SYY.N ) and Agilent Technologies Inc ( A.N ) are due to report quarterly results.

