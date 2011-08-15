Real-time equity news [U E]

U.S. stock market report [.N] 1030 ET 15Aug2011-Motorla shares jump 56.9 pct on Google deal ------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shares of Motorola Mobility ( MMI.N ) jumped 56.9 percent to $38.37 on Monday after Google Inc ( GOOG.O ) announced a $12.5 billion deal to buy the hardware maker. Google said it would pay $40 per share in cash, a 63 percent premium to Motorola's Friday closing price on the New York Stock Exchange. The deal, intended to bolster Google's adoption of its Android mobile software, represents the company's biggest deal to date. Google shares were down 1.1 percent at $557.02 on Monday.

Small option traders were more inclined to buy put protection last week as the wild swings in the market took the S&P 500 index .SPX near a one-year low.

They felt little need for downside protection in mid-July, "and got whacked because of it," said SentimentTrader.com president Jason Goepfert in a report. "Now they've swung to the other extreme, and spent a good deal of their money on put options last week." One of Goepfert's readings on option sentiment comes from the weekly data tracking the smallest of options traders. The average transaction size for these traders is 10 contracts or less, usually amounting to trade values of $200-$2000. The sentiment indicator involves real money with no delay in the data.

In mid-July, Goepfert noted put buying among the small traders had dried up, which was a minor warning sign for the market. For details, see [ID:nN1E76O0FM]. It turns out that sign was much more prophetic. Put buying more recently more than 23 percent of the traders' total option volume, the third-highest amount since the bull market began.

But a point could be made "that we are no longer in that bull market," Goepfert said. So looking at data going back to 2000, the current level of put buying is not as compelling, but is still extreme and ranks in the top 6 percent of all weeks over the past 11 years, he said.

0953 ET 15Aug2011-Barclays upgrades materials, discretionary groups ------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Barclays Capital on Monday upgraded both the materials .GSPM and discretionary .GSPD sectors to "marketweight" from "underweight," saying that the macroeconomic outlook was stabilizing and forecasting a rally in the pair.

The firm also cut the staples sector .GSPS to "underweight," "largely due to high relative valuation as investors sought safety during the 15 percent correction."

The S&P material sector rose 0.6 percent on Monday, as did the consumer discretionary group. Staples were up 0.2 percent, the smallest decline among S&P sectors.

