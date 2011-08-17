Real-time equity news [U E]

U.S. stock market report [.N] 0748 ET 17Aug2011-Economic and earnings diary for Aug 17 ------------------------------------------------------------------------

In economic data, producer prices index is due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) Economists expect a rise of 0.1 percent after a 0.4 percent fall in June. Excluding food and energy, they are forecast up 0.2 percent after a 0.3 percent gain in June.

In earnings, a number of retailers including Abercrombie & Fitch ( ANF.N ) and Target Corp ( TGT.N ) beat Wall Street estimates on Wednesday.

