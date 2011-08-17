Real-time equity news [U E]

U.S. stock market report [.N] 1435 ET 17Aug2011 Family Dollar call trade suggests upside ------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Family Dollar Stores Inc FDO.N shares have had a stellar week, up more than 10 percent and trading above their 50- and 200 day moving averages and it appears that one option investors are looking for is a continued rise in the shares of the retailer during the remainder of 2011, said Patrick Mortimer, director of options trading at Pipeline Trading Systems. During the session, 3,200 January $45 calls traded at $8.20 when the market was $7.60-$8.40 and, with implied volatility spiking nearly 5 percent and little current open interest, it suggests this was an opening buyer looking for the stock to climb at least another 5.5 percent over the next five months based on the stock trading at $50.46.

Mortimer said these contracts carry a long delta of 0.73 meaning this option trade carries a share equivalence of 233,000 shares of equity. This trade has helped push total option volume in Family Dollar to 4.5 times the typical levels with 3,352 calls and only 229 puts traded late on Wednesday, according to Trade Alert.

Reuters Messaging: doris.frankel.reuters.com@reuters.net

1420 ET 17Aug2011 UBS prefers Buy-Writes as recession unlikely ------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In a report this week, the UBS equity strategy team said it sees little chance of an oncoming recession, but believes the market is currently discounting equities as if there were a 40 percent likelihood of one. The team expects cyclical stocks to outperform the market by year-end and recommends a group of preferred stocks. "We believe that the best way to capitalize on this view, given lower stock prices and elevated implied volatility, is to initiate a buy-write strategy on selected stocks," wrote UBS Investment Research derivatives strategist Mitchell Revsine in an Aug. 16 report.

A buy-write is a strategy where an investor buys a stock and simultaneously sells an out-of-the-money call to help finance the purchase and add yield. UBS derivative strategists picked 13 buy-write stocks where the average strike call is 118.5 percent above current levels, the average premium is 4.8 percent and the average call-away return is 123.2 percent.

Given UBS' expectations for a rebound in the markets by year-end, the focus was on selling calls in the January 2012 maturity, Revsine said. The candidates -- such as Arch Coal Inc ACI.N, Adobe Systems ( ADBE.O ), Altera Corp ALTR.O and Prudential Financial ( PRU.N ) -- were selected based on several factors, including those stocks that beat second-quarter earnings but have since significantly sold off, UBS said..

Reuters Messaging: doris.frankel.reuters.com@reuters.net

1300 ET 17Aug2011 August VIX settlement is at 32.73 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The August futures on the CBOE Volatility Index .VIX settled on Wednesday morning at 32.73, the highest since May 2010, and before that April 2009, said optionMonster analyst Chris McKhann on the firm's website. Wall Street's so-called fear gauge currently sits at 32.76, down 0.27 percent during the afternoon session. The VIX, a 30-day risk forecast of stock market volatility priced off of S&P 500 index .SPX options, peaked at 33.09. So all of the early SPX action must have been buying, McKhann said.

SPX index option volume was above normal, boosted by nearly 377,000 contracts that traded in the first 10 seconds of the day as part of the CBOE VIX settlement print, said Trade Alert president Henry Schwartz. He noticed that SPX puts traded all the way down to the 550 strike and calls up to the 1,530 strike. The largest block was 62,128 Sept 600 puts trading for 20 cents, Schwartz said. While spot VIX is calculated using the mid-points of the bid/ask spread for SPX options, the settlement for front-month futures - and therefore, the options - comes with traded SPX prices. By early afternoon, about 753,000 SPX options traded, above average daily levels as puts outpaced calls by a factor of 2.81:1, Trade Alert data shows.

Reuters Messaging: doris.frankel.reuters.com@reuters.net; Editing by Andrew Hay