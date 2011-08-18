Real-time equity news [U E]

U.S. stock market report [.N] 0739 ET 18Aug2011-Economic and earnings diary for Aug 18 ----------------------------------------------------------------

Economic indicators due on on Thursday include weekly jobless claims, the consumer price index (CPI), existing home sales and the Philadelphia Fed's business activity index. Data on first-time applications for unemployment insurance is due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT). July's CPI is also due at 8:30 a.m.

On the earnings front, Hewlett-Packard Co ( HPQ.N ), Gap Inc ( GPS.N ) and Sears Holdings Corp ( SHLD.O ) are to report quarterly results.

