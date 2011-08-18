Real-time equity news [U E]
Economic indicators due on on Thursday include weekly jobless claims, the consumer price index (CPI), existing home sales and the Philadelphia Fed's business activity index. Data on first-time applications for unemployment insurance is due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT). July's CPI is also due at 8:30 a.m.
On the earnings front, Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N), Gap Inc (GPS.N) and Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD.O) are to report quarterly results.
