U.S. stock market report [.N] 09589 ET 18Aug2011-Wall St tumbles on renewed bank worries ----------------------------------------------------------------

U.S. stocks tumbled more than 4 percent on Thursday on concerns that the European debt crisis might spread to the U.S. banking sector.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 447.40 points, or 3.92 percent, at 10,962.81. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 50.77 points, or 4.25 percent, at 1,143.12. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 119.97 points, or 4.78 percent, at 2,391.51.

The New York Stock Exchange and NYSE Amex Cash Markets invoked a rule to smooth trading, also known as Rule 48, at the open on Thursday.

0739 ET 18Aug2011-Economic and earnings diary for Aug 18 ----------------------------------------------------------------

Economic indicators due on on Thursday include weekly jobless claims, the consumer price index (CPI), existing home sales and the Philadelphia Fed's business activity index. Data on first-time applications for unemployment insurance is due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT). July's CPI is also due at 8:30 a.m.

On the earnings front, Hewlett-Packard Co ( HPQ.N ), Gap Inc ( GPS.N ) and Sears Holdings Corp ( SHLD.O ) are to report quarterly results.

