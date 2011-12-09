Real-time equity news [E U]

Dollar ETF call seller expects limited gains

The PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund has been trying to move higher in the last six weeks, but Friday's option activity anticipates no more upside, said optionMonster analyst Chris McKhann. The shares slipped 0.27 percent to $22.13 near midday. The exchange-traded fund "had been near $21 in late October but tested resistance at $22.50 at the end of November," McKhann said on the firm's website.

OptionMonster data showed that more than 45,000 UUP options have already traded Friday morning, three times its daily average in the last month. Topping the action is one print of 15,000 March $22 calls that was sold for 61 cents apiece. The strike's previous open interest was 11,863 contracts, so this is a new opening position. "The call selling is a bet that the $22 will be the top by expiration," McKhann said. "Those contracts were likely sold against long stock in a covered call strategy, which is what we would expect given the strike price." The fund is designed to track the performance of a basket of foreign currencies and is heavily weighted towards the euro/USD pair.

Option bulls line up for ON Semi calls

Option bulls appear to be betting that the shares of chip maker ON Semiconductor will break out of their recent trading range. The stock rose 0.88 percent to $8.03 early on Friday. In the options market, about 10,000 December $8 ON calls traded for 25 cents per contract against open interest of 4,585 contracts, data from optionMonster showed. The stock "is trying to find support just below the $8 level that has been resistance, and today's buyers are looking for it to rip free of the recent range," said optionMonster analyst David Russell in comments on the firm's website.

The early call volume comes a week before the at-the-money contract comes off the board, said WhatsTrading.com options strategist Frederic Ruffy. Overall option volume was running 5.7 times the average daily levels with about 14,000 calls and 244 puts traded in ON by 10:40 a.m. ET with sentiment based on order flow at 67 percent bullish, according to Trade Alert.

JetBlue call options action signal gains

Option investors appear to be betting on more stock gains in JetBlue Airways Corp early on Friday. JetBlue shares rose 4.42 percent to $4.96 and early options order flow is bullish, said WhatsTrading.com options strategist Frederic Ruffy. Overall option volume is 4.2 times the average daily levels with about 11,000 calls and only 57 puts traded by 10:18 a.m. ET and sentiment based on order flow was 87 percent bullish, according to Trade Alert.

Ruffy noticed that a multi-exchange sweep of 1,000 January $6 calls had traded for 15 cents when the market was 10 to 15 cents. The December $5 calls are the most active option, carrying volume of 5,660 contracts with all of the activity on the ask price against 2,604 in open positions, Trade Alert data showed. Early data from the International Securities Exchange is consistent with opening customer call buyers in JetBlue and implied volatility in the options on the stock rose 5 percent to 64 percent. It is not clear what is driving the flow. The stock has been surging lately -- up 38.7 percent since Nov. 23 -- and open interest in JetBlue calls has been building as well and stands at 91,400 from 82,500 on Dec. 1, Ruffy added.

