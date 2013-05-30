* Products behind 2008 crisis back in fashion
* Low bond returns encourage risk-taking through derivatives
* Investors exposed to rise in volatility when rates are
hiked
* Also exposed to counterparty risk on OTC trades
* Clearing houses could be new "too-big-to-fail" hazard
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, May 30 Investors facing record low bond
yields are increasingly chasing higher returns via complex
derivatives, the instruments at the root of the 2008 global
financial crisis, which can punch yawning holes in balance
sheets if they go awry.
Monetary stimulus from central banks has driven down
sovereign and corporate bond yields and sent shares to
multi-year highs, which in turn has encouraged investors to buy
structured products that bundle derivatives with stocks or bonds
to increase returns.
"The low interest rate environment is pushing clients to
search for yield," said Sébastien Gyger, head of portfolio
management for private clients at Lombard Odier.
"Volume in structured products has been high and has picked
up, notably since the beginning of the year."
His clients have been making leveraged three-month bets on
some Swiss blue-chip stocks via structured products that offer
limited protection on the capital invested.
Popular structured products are chiefly based on shares,
corporate debt or government bonds, making them more transparent
than those that triggered the 2008 crisis, which wrapped up
poor-quality U.S. mortgages, but these products still present
risks.
They are typically deals struck directly by a bank and an
investor "over the counter" (OTC), not via an exchange, and
their bespoke nature and complex terms mean they are much harder
to offload than a stock, bond or unit in an exchange traded fund
(ETF) if they start making losses.
They also expose their owners to the risk of default by the
bank that creates them, unlike shares and bonds.
For these reasons, investors who buy structured products and
the banks that issue them will be vulnerable to the volatility
that could emerge when central banks eventually unwind their
ultra-loose policies.
"When the next volatility bout comes around, with the turn
in interest rates, then all it takes is for one bank to go down,
and suddenly you're back in a crisis again," said Adrian
Blundell-Wignall, deputy director of the Organisation for
Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD) directorate for
financial and enterprise affairs.
SAFETY ISSUE
The notional value of the global OTC market has been roughly
steady throughout the crisis and stood at $633 trillion at the
end of 2012, according to data from the Bank for International
Settlements, a sum with more than enough potential to
destabilise the global financial system.
European regulators have been trying to improve safety in
derivatives since the crisis. For example, they want OTC
derivatives trades to be processed by a central clearing house
backed by collateral from market participants, in a bid to
isolate the impact of failure by an institution.
A deadline to put these rules in place by 2012 was missed
and the process is expected to drag on into 2014.
But critics say these rules merely shift risk from banks to
a central clearing institution that would still need a public
rescue if the banks that back it run into trouble.
"By setting up this central clearing party, we are setting
up the mother of all too-big-to fail institutions,"
Blundell-Wignall said. "Again, the taxpayer will have to bail
out these institutions."
He added that as long as banks' retail and investment
businesses were not separated, depositors' money and
economically important lenders remained exposed to losses made
through risky derivative bets.
European banks had more than $6 trillion worth of
derivatives, the key ingredient in structured products, on their
balance sheets in March, OECD data showed. These figures also
include the value of instruments used to hedge risk.
This is 50 percent more than they had six years earlier,
when a crash in structured products based on subprime U.S.
mortgages triggered the global financial crisis, leading central
banks to cut rates and launch stimulus measures.
The impact of these moves was to lower bond yields and push
fund managers to higher-yielding securities, including
structured products, to improve their performance.
The number of new structured products sold via UK
independent financial advisers is up 60 percent from its 2007
levels, and notes that put investor capital at risk have gained
prominence, according to data from StructuredProductReview.com,
a site that tracks the industry.
Issues of structured products with no or limited capital
protection have outnumbered those that guarantee the repayment
of any initial investment by three to one in Britain this year,
the data showed. In 2007 the ratio was reversed.
"(Central banks) have probably removed the downside tail
risk and as a result encouraged investors who previously were
out of the market to get engaged again," said Oliver Gregson,
global head of discretionary portfolio management at Barclays
Wealth and Investment Management.
Gregson added his clients were buying "supertracker" notes,
which magnify returns if the underlying index rises, in return
for a partial exposure to losses in the event of a fall.
Capital-at-risk products are primarily bought by private
wealth managers, who have more flexible mandates and target
higher returns, while insurers and other institutions catering
for retail clients tend to buy protected notes.
"Private wealth management clients are looking for a yield
of 5 to 10 percent per year, and to have this return you need
non-capital-guaranteed products," said Benoit Petit, managing
director of cross-asset solutions at Societe Generale.
CAPITAL AT RISK
Among the most popular products that put investors' capital
at risk are multi-year auto callable and bonus notes, which
return a fixed coupon as long as an underlying stock or index
remains above a certain pre-determined threshold.
But the capital that has been invested starts being eroded
if the stock falls below a barrier, often set 20-40 percent
below the initial price, which means these products imply a bet
that the stock market will not suffer falls of the size seen in
2008 and 2011.
Auto-callable notes and products with similar features
account for nearly 60 percent of all structured products sold
via independent financial advisers in Britain this year,
compared with less than 10 percent in 2007, according to
StructuredProductReview.com.
The lack of protection of these products and their complex
structure and fees should be a reason for concern, according to
Darrell Duffie, professor of finance at Stanford University in
California.
"Some investors become impatient for higher yields and take
more risk as a consequence," Duffie said. "(But) there is not
sufficiently strong and clear disclosure to clients of the
implicit fees that individual investors are paying, if not also
the risks of these products."