* More trade details to squeeze money-making opportunities

By Joy Wiltermuth

NEW YORK, Sept 26 (IFR) - A regulatory move to inject more transparency in the US$1.4trn US asset-backed securities business next April is set to eat into the already leaner post-crash profits of banks' trading desks.

Individual trades in bonds backed by credit cards, student loans and autoloans will be collected for the first time under the Trade Reporting and Compliance Engine (TRACE).

The ABS market is one of the last segments of the US debt world to be captured by TRACE, which aims to shine light on murkier parts of the bond market and increase liquidity. But the rollout, at least initially, could lead to problems.

"I think the expectation that it's going to decrease the bid-ask spread, with time, is true," said Chris Amato, BNP Paribas's head of consumer ABS trading.

But while fair and competitive prices could spur more people to transact in the ABS market, the problem is that TRACE will also add a ton of fresh pricing data points to these people but not a whole lot of context, Amato said. "That can be dangerous, which could be misleading to the market."

The hitch is that TRACE will simply record all traded blocks of bonds exceeding US$10m only with a "US$10MM+" designation. In doing so, the data will not differentiate a seller who is forced to unload a US$50m position, for example, from the execution price achieved by a stakeholder casually shopping a US$10.5m parcel of the same class.

That can create a bad situation for everyone if someone needs to quickly sell, said Steve Levy, a managing director and head of non-mortgage trading at Guggenheim Securities. "He needs to sell US$50m, and that's the market," he said, speaking at the annual ABS East conference in Miami where the impact of TRACE on market liquidity frequently cropped up in discussions.

NO MORE JUICE

The recording of trade data is also expected to hit the decades-long practice of bond traders exploiting the opaqueness of information flow in the market to ensure trading desks became the cash cows of the large investment banks.

These traders could be forced to shy away from taking big bets if pricing data are revealed to the world. Trade results under TRACE will eventually be set to report in as little as 15 minutes. The initial reporting requirement when the programme first goes live will be end-of-day, which will be phased down to 45 minutes, and then to within a quarter of an hour after six months.

"Wide distribution of pricing information seems likely to impinge on dealer profits, especially under the new, higher cost structures under which many will be forced to operate," said Christopher Sullivan, the chief investment officer at United Nations Federal Credit Union in New York.

And while he said dealers were owed compensation when assuming risk in a market-making function, he still favoured the idea of increased transparency and efficiency across all asset classes via TRACE and questioned whether liquidity should suffer terribly in normal markets post-implementation.

CREDIT COMMITTEE HEADACHES

TRACE, which is overseen by the self-regulated Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, already publicly reports bulk ABS volumes, as well as individual trade data on bonds in the US$10trn corporate debt market.

In 2012, the average daily par value of ABS securities traded in the market was roughly US$5.8bn - almost the same size as publicly traded non-investment grade bonds, according to FINRA.

Unlike the broader appeal of corporate and junk bonds, though, the ABS sector has typically attracted a certain type of investor willing to learn about niche products from rail car and solar panel leases to unsecured consumer loans.

One veteran ABS investor who buys shorter-dated, mostly Triple As of credit card, equipment and container-backed deals and usually holds these positions to maturity, said that TRACE would probably mean more headaches with his credit committee.

For decades, the market's opacity has allowed buyers and sellers to squirrel away structured finance bonds from the harsh light of near-instantaneous price reporting.

And for buy-and-hold accounts, if a big data point comes in on a bond they are holding, credit committees will be looking for answers, the investor told IFR. And while that may not mean a holder dumps their securities, it will mean new pressures. (Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth)