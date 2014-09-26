* More trade details to squeeze money-making opportunities
By Joy Wiltermuth
NEW YORK, Sept 26 (IFR) - A regulatory move to inject more
transparency in the US$1.4trn US asset-backed securities
business next April is set to eat into the already leaner
post-crash profits of banks' trading desks.
Individual trades in bonds backed by credit cards, student
loans and autoloans will be collected for the first time under
the Trade Reporting and Compliance Engine (TRACE).
The ABS market is one of the last segments of the US debt
world to be captured by TRACE, which aims to shine light on
murkier parts of the bond market and increase liquidity. But the
rollout, at least initially, could lead to problems.
"I think the expectation that it's going to decrease the
bid-ask spread, with time, is true," said Chris Amato, BNP
Paribas's head of consumer ABS trading.
But while fair and competitive prices could spur more people
to transact in the ABS market, the problem is that TRACE will
also add a ton of fresh pricing data points to these people but
not a whole lot of context, Amato said. "That can be dangerous,
which could be misleading to the market."
The hitch is that TRACE will simply record all traded blocks
of bonds exceeding US$10m only with a "US$10MM+" designation. In
doing so, the data will not differentiate a seller who is forced
to unload a US$50m position, for example, from the execution
price achieved by a stakeholder casually shopping a US$10.5m
parcel of the same class.
That can create a bad situation for everyone if someone
needs to quickly sell, said Steve Levy, a managing director and
head of non-mortgage trading at Guggenheim Securities. "He needs
to sell US$50m, and that's the market," he said, speaking
at the annual ABS East conference in Miami where the impact of
TRACE on market liquidity frequently cropped up in discussions.
NO MORE JUICE
The recording of trade data is also expected to hit
the decades-long practice of bond traders exploiting the
opaqueness of information flow in the market to ensure trading
desks became the cash cows of the large investment banks.
These traders could be forced to shy away from taking big
bets if pricing data are revealed to the world. Trade results
under TRACE will eventually be set to report in as little as 15
minutes. The initial reporting requirement when the programme
first goes live will be end-of-day, which will be phased down to
45 minutes, and then to within a quarter of an hour after six
months.
"Wide distribution of pricing information seems likely to
impinge on dealer profits, especially under the new, higher cost
structures under which many will be forced to operate," said
Christopher Sullivan, the chief investment officer at United
Nations Federal Credit Union in New York.
And while he said dealers were owed compensation when
assuming risk in a market-making function, he still favoured the
idea of increased transparency and efficiency across all asset
classes via TRACE and questioned whether liquidity should suffer
terribly in normal markets post-implementation.
CREDIT COMMITTEE HEADACHES
TRACE, which is overseen by the self-regulated Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority, already publicly reports bulk ABS
volumes, as well as individual trade data on bonds in the
US$10trn corporate debt market.
In 2012, the average daily par value of ABS securities
traded in the market was roughly US$5.8bn - almost the same size
as publicly traded non-investment grade bonds, according to
FINRA.
Unlike the broader appeal of corporate and junk bonds,
though, the ABS sector has typically attracted a certain type of
investor willing to learn about niche products from rail car and
solar panel leases to unsecured consumer loans.
One veteran ABS investor who buys shorter-dated, mostly
Triple As of credit card, equipment and container-backed deals
and usually holds these positions to maturity, said that TRACE
would probably mean more headaches with his credit committee.
For decades, the market's opacity has allowed buyers and
sellers to squirrel away structured finance bonds from the harsh
light of near-instantaneous price reporting.
And for buy-and-hold accounts, if a big data point comes in
on a bond they are holding, credit committees will be looking
for answers, the investor told IFR. And while that may not mean
a holder dumps their securities, it will mean new pressures.
(Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth)