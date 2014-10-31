NEW YORK, Oct 31 (IFR) - Market participants are preparing
for the next phase of single-family rental (SFR) bonds, as a
fresh crop of players gain momentum in financing smaller batches
of rented out homes.
Bankers are readying a new style SFR bond, bundling debt
lent to a mix of smaller landlords who control far fewer
properties than institutional players like Blackstone Group,
which launched the rental bond sector a year ago.
The DNA is being tweaked to accommodate what some say is the
real opportunity for securitisation in the single family rental
business.
Randy Reiff, CEO of FirstKey Lending, which finances large
and small landlords, said his firm could be first off the blocks
next year with a US$250-$300mm debut deal already in the works.
"In the US$2trn rental finance market, over 90 percent of
people own less than 10 properties," said Reiff.
"Over time, the more granular stuff takes over the market."
His firm has already signed up some US$700m in loans through
its lending platforms, which offer mortgages that range from
US$75,000 to US$500m.
Smaller-sized deals are not regarded as a significant
hurdle, even though the bulk of the US$5.5bn SFR bonds pitched
to investors so far have been at least US$500m. The smallest
bond to date was a US$312.7m issue priced by Silver Bay Realty
Trust in August, according to IFR data.
"The real market is this market," said an investment banker
focused on putting together deals that package loans to
investors with US$1m to US10m in rental properties.
"It's where everything is actually going to get to."
Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan
have all helped pioneer the asset class.
CASHING OUT
Until now, SFR bonds have been based on single, large loans
to brand-name landlords, who have used the securitisations to
pay for things like renovations, maintenance and the ongoing
leasing of US foreclosed homes initially bought with cash for
the purpose of being rented.
After Blackstone's latest deal, called Invitation Homes
2014-SFR3, the firm has now financed more than a third of the
US$8.7bn it spent buying 46,000 homes in the aftermath of the
financial crisis, according to a Kroll Bond Rating Agency
pre-sale report.
The newcomers to the sector say targeting smaller landlords
is the natural next step in the evolution of the SFR
securitization market.
Private equity firms are still playing a key role, with
Cerberus Capital Management stumping up the cash for FirstKey to
lend to investors, instead of taking on the hassle of managing
the properties directly.
Veteran bankers are also heavily involved. Reiff, for
instance, used to be co-head of the global commercial real
estate group at Bear Stearns. He likens multi-borrower SFR deals
to small business lending.
Low interest rates meanwhile are helping smaller firms grow
their rental footprint.
"While rates remain low, you can borrow cheaply and your
dollar goes further," said Don Ganguly, CEO of HomeUnion, which
set up shop in 2011 and now operates more than US$20m in
single-family properties.
The firm manages homes in 15 locations, mostly for
first-time retail investors wanting exposure to the US real
estate market.
"Rents are attractive enough, where you actually can see
5%-9% cash on cash returns," he said.
LEVERAGING UP
The big advantage is leveraging up with a mortgage to deploy
more money.
Instead of buying one house for US$100,000 in cash,
investors can buy three or four homes by borrowing at rates of
4.5% or 4.75%, Ganguly said. "People are taking advantage of
that."
The lowest rates are only available to borrowers qualifying
for a mortgage from one of the government-sponsored enterprises.
But private loans from FirstKey, Blackstone's B2R Finance or
Colony American Finance are still attractive in the 5.5% to 6.5%
range, Ganguly said.
Private capital also comes with less restrictive terms for
investors than what the GSEs will offer.
Still, the idea of US renters handing a big slice of their
paychecks over to landlords that benefited from the house price
crash does not sit well with everyone - even if that was the
plan outlined by the Federal Reserve Board three years ago.
Its white paper back then called on private capital to help
heal the US housing crisis by converting bank-owned homes into
rentals, and so far SFR bonds have been a good bet.
Recent data show that SFR transaction portfolios outperform
the overall market from which collateral is sourced, according
to a Moody's Investors Service report in late October.
Vacancy rates stood below 6% in four out of five SFR deals
that Moody's rated between November 2013 and June 2014, versus
5%-10% for the top 10 metro areas where these homes are located.
(Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Anil Mayre and Natalie
Harrison)