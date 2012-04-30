* Louis Dreyfus said sole receiver in sugar deliveries

* Large delivery reveals ready supply of sugar

* May-July spread evaporates on Monday (Adds details, writes through.)

April 30 A larger-than-expected 500,000 to 700,000 tonnes of sugar were delivered on Monday against the ICE Futures' expired U.S. May sugar contract, with trade house Louis Dreyfus the sole receiver.

The deliveries, equal to 10,000 to 14,000 ICE contracts, were not large in historic terms and below March's almost 900,000 tonnes, they were significant because it revealed the wide availability of sweetener after the market had fretted last month about supplies from top exporter Brazil.

Those fears, due to a drought in the South American country, had pushed May prices to a 120-point premium over July last month.

Rains have since helped to allay those concerns, sending May prices to 11-month lows and wiping out the spread.

Analysts last week initially expected deliveries of 5,000 to 15,000 lots. But as last week progressed expectations for deliveries decreased, traders said.

"A delivery of such size in a market that had two months ago worried about Brazilian crop delays and no sugar shows that the surplus and rise of other suppliers of sugar is impacting the Brazilian mills hard," said a New York-based broker.

The contract expiry had been much anticipated given the drama of the last few months which saw prices jump above 25 cents in February.

ICE May raw sugar slipped 0.05 cent to 21.17 cents per lb on Monday, its lowest level since May 9 last year, with the most-active July losing 0.09 cent to finish at 21.12 cents.

While Dreyfus was the sole receiver, those making deliveries were mainly major commodities trading houses Noble Group and ED&F Man. Brazilian sugar producer Copersucar was also said involved in the delivery, brokers said.

The delivery has shown the extent to which other major producing and exporting countries, such as Thailand and India, stepped up sales efforts to take advantage of fears about Brazil's problems, brokers said.

Sugar premiums in Thailand, which hit five-month highs last week, have risen due to demand from the Far East and reflecting the freight advantage the South East nation has over its larger Brazilian rival, traders said on Monday.

A second New York broker said he would not be surprised to see the July contract soon trade at a discount to October of as much as 100 points, which would be double its size on Monday, although heavy rains in Brazil could still disrupt the loading of cargo out of Brazil's Santos port.

"The reality of trying to deliver all this sugar with the recent rains delaying things further from an already-delayed situation could be very interesting, especially if Dreyfus quick nominates the vessels," the first broker said.

This was the second time in three deliveries of expiring raw sugar contracts that Cargill, which used to dominate the delivery process, was not involved in the process.

Traders said it will now be interesting to see if the rate of deliveries at the ICE raw sugar market slows down, as it did last year. In the October raw sugar contract expiration last year, deliveries fell to a 5-year low. (Reporting By Rene Pastor; Editing by Josephine Mason and Bob Burgdorfer)