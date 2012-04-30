* Louis Dreyfus said sole receiver in sugar deliveries
* Large delivery reveals ready supply of sugar
* May-July spread evaporates on Monday
(Adds details, writes through.)
April 30 A larger-than-expected 500,000 to
700,000 tonnes of sugar were delivered on Monday against the ICE
Futures' expired U.S. May sugar contract, with trade
house Louis Dreyfus the sole receiver.
The deliveries, equal to 10,000 to 14,000 ICE contracts,
were not large in historic terms and below March's almost
900,000 tonnes, they were significant because it revealed the
wide availability of sweetener after the market had fretted last
month about supplies from top exporter Brazil.
Those fears, due to a drought in the South American country,
had pushed May prices to a 120-point premium over July last
month.
Rains have since helped to allay those concerns, sending May
prices to 11-month lows and wiping out the spread.
Analysts last week initially expected deliveries of 5,000 to
15,000 lots. But as last week progressed expectations for
deliveries decreased, traders said.
"A delivery of such size in a market that had two months ago
worried about Brazilian crop delays and no sugar shows that the
surplus and rise of other suppliers of sugar is impacting the
Brazilian mills hard," said a New York-based broker.
The contract expiry had been much anticipated given the
drama of the last few months which saw prices jump above 25
cents in February.
ICE May raw sugar slipped 0.05 cent to 21.17 cents per lb on
Monday, its lowest level since May 9 last year, with the
most-active July losing 0.09 cent to finish at 21.12
cents.
While Dreyfus was the sole receiver, those making deliveries
were mainly major commodities trading houses Noble Group and
ED&F Man. Brazilian sugar producer Copersucar was also said
involved in the delivery, brokers said.
The delivery has shown the extent to which other major
producing and exporting countries, such as Thailand and India,
stepped up sales efforts to take advantage of fears about
Brazil's problems, brokers said.
Sugar premiums in Thailand, which hit five-month highs last
week, have risen due to demand from the Far East and reflecting
the freight advantage the South East nation has over its larger
Brazilian rival, traders said on Monday.
A second New York broker said he would not be surprised to
see the July contract soon trade at a discount to October of as
much as 100 points, which would be double its size on Monday,
although heavy rains in Brazil could still disrupt the loading
of cargo out of Brazil's Santos port.
"The reality of trying to deliver all this sugar with the
recent rains delaying things further from an already-delayed
situation could be very interesting, especially if Dreyfus quick
nominates the vessels," the first broker said.
This was the second time in three deliveries of expiring raw
sugar contracts that Cargill, which used to dominate the
delivery process, was not involved in the process.
Traders said it will now be interesting to see if the rate
of deliveries at the ICE raw sugar market slows down, as it did
last year. In the October raw sugar contract expiration last
year, deliveries fell to a 5-year low.
(Reporting By Rene Pastor; Editing by Josephine Mason and Bob
Burgdorfer)