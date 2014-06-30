(Adds market comment)

NEW YORK, June 30 Louis Dreyfus Commodities and CSC Sugar LLC will be the receivers of 761 lots, or about 38,660 tonnes, of Central American sugar delivered against the July raw sugar contract on ICE Futures U.S. that expired on Monday, U.S. traders said.

The delivery represents $14.17 million worth of sugar, based on Monday's closing price, and would be the smallest July delivery since 1999, according to data supplied by ICE.

Origins were expected to include Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua, three traders said.

The official data will be published by the exchange on Tuesday.

Louis Dreyfus was expected to buy 492 lots and CSC Sugar the remaining 269 lots. Neither company could be reached immediately for confirmation or comment.

The small delivery was "not constructive" for prices, said Frank Jenkins, president of Connecticut brokerage JSG Commodities, noting the discount of the front-month to prices further out.

The July/October spread SB-1=R widened during the session to a discount of 1.60 cents a lb, the biggest since December 2009, from 1.30 cents previously.

"Given the buyers, it's likely going to be refined here in the United States and re-exported to the world market," Jenkins said.

The ICE July raw sugar contract finished down 0.23 cent, or 1.4 percent, at 16.62 cents a lb on Monday after touching 16.49 cents, the lowest level for the front-month since Feb. 28.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)