NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 26 Global sugar traders
are expecting a bigger-than-average delivery against the Monday
expiry of the October ICE Futures U.S. raw sugar contract as the
market continues to digest a huge crop, even as rains and
maintenance have hampered cane crushing in top grower Brazil.
A large exchange delivery would come at a significant time
for raw sugar prices, which have been locked in a bear market
since early 2011 and are now poised for their best quarterly
performance in almost three years.
The front-month October contract on ICE touched a
4-1/2 month high of 17.67 cents a lb on Thursday, up nearly 11
percent from a three-year low set in mid-July as a global glut
and Brazil's output made themselves felt.
Traders pegged the total delivery at likely between 500,000
tonnes and about 1 million tonnes, although some said it could
be higher given the high open interest just three days before
the expiry on Monday.
That would be much higher than the average 453,000 tonnes in
the past five October deliveries, according to ICE data.
The high end of the forecast would make this the largest
October delivery in years.
The bulk of the material is expected from Brazil as the
world's No. 1 producer heads into the final leg of its
production cycle. About two-thirds of its bumper 590-million
tonne crop expected in the 2013/14 season has been crushed.
Central American, possibly Guatemalan, and Argentinian sugar
were also expected, traders said.
While the Brazilian sugar is widely expected, it has
returned after a surprise absence in the July expiry when a
strong cash market drew material away from the exchange.
This time, with futures prices no longer at a steep discount
to the cash market, delivering to the exchange might be more
alluring as an outlet for Brazil's huge output, traders said.
Some merchants might want to take some of the material in an
effort to secure supply after recent wet weather and mill
shutdowns in Brazil slowed crushing.
Last October, Bunge Ltd took the bulk of a delivery
of about 595,000 tonnes, as rains increased worries about
potential disruptions.
"Is there demand from the sugar, or is someone worried about
rainfall impacting production?" said Michael McDougall, senior
director for Newedge in New York.
Another uncertainty was how much, if any, Argentinian sugar
would feature after ICE Futures U.S. warned last week that
changes in the country's port rules could affect the logistics
of exporting sugar.
Most traders said the overhaul would be unlikely to deter
anyone buying sugar from the country.
Even so, some believe that, if sugar can sustain its recent
resurgence even with a big delivery, it could signal the bear
market has found a floor.
"The bear is really tired. We'll see if someone has an
outlet for the sugar. We may have found a bottom in the market,"
said Nick Gentile, senior partner of commodity trading
consultancy Atlantic Capital Advisors.