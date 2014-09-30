(Adds details about buyer, value of sugar, origins)
NEW YORK, Sept 30 This week's ICE raw sugar
delivery will be the smallest for an October contract since
2011, with trader Bunge Ltd expected to be the sole buyer
of 10,406 lots, or 528,655 tonnes, U.S. traders said.
A Bunge spokeswoman declined to comment. The delivery of
some $180 million worth of the sweetener, based on Tuesday's
closing price, follows two weeks of wild price swings amid
speculation that refiners purchased large quantities of Thai
sugar in the cash market.
Origins are expected to include Brazil and Thailand, the
world's largest exporters, and El Salvador.
Official data will be published by the exchange on
Wednesday.
The ICE October raw sugar futures contract settled
down 0.18 cent, or 1.1 percent, at 15.48 cents a lb on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice and Marcy Nicholson; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli and James Dalgleish)