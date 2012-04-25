* Reuters has expanded its Asia Oil Swaps Forward Curve coverage to include the East-West components

* For more information: (For 12-month forward curve, click )

SINGAPORE, April 25 Asia's fuel oil market extended gains on Wednesday, with the prompt intermonth spread climbing to its strongest level in more than seven weeks on expectations of continued firm demand.

Japan's demand for power generation fuel may increase in summer, as the country is heading for a power shortage amid ddelays in restarting its nuclear reactors.

Saudi Arabia, traditionally an exporter, may also import in summer if temperatures are unusually high.

Naphtha's May/June intermonth spread fell to a four-week low as India's Reliance has completed maintenance at its unit, relieving some pressure on tight supply.

However, prices are likely to be supported by lower Indian exports as Indian Oil Corp cancelled a tender to sell 30,000 tonnes of naphtha.

The gasoil market was steady in early trade, with little change in intermonth spreads.

Fixed-price contracts for the products fell, except fuel oil's May contract, as Brent crude lost 25 cents to $118.36 a barrel by 0430 GMT from Tuesday's Asian close.

For a full list of swaps trades:

FUEL OIL

Fuel oil's May/June timespread edged up 50 cents to a backwardation of $4.75, while the June/July backwardation was 38 cents up at $4.50 a tonne.

The May crack narrowed 4 cents to a discount of $3.94, while the June discount was unchanged at a discount of $4.32 a barrel to Dubai crude.

The May and June 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued at $722.25, up 25 cents, and $717.50, down 25 cents, a tonne respectively.

NAPHTHA

Naphtha CFR Japan's May/June timespread lost 75 cents to a backwardation of $7.50, while the June/July backwardation was 50 cents lower at $6.25 a tonne.

The CFR June crack weakened 33 cents to a discount of $7.64, while the July discount widened 29 cents to $8.09 a barrel to Brent crude.

The CFR May swap fell $6.00 to $1,004.00 a tonne, while the FOB Singapore May swap was 20 cents down at $111.20 a barrel.

GASOIL

Gasoil's May/June timespread eased 1 cent to a contango of 7 cents, while the June/July backwardation was unchanged at 12 cents a barrel.

The May crack fell 3 cents to a premium of $16.91, while the June premium was 2 cents higher at $17.34 a barrel to Dubai crude.

May's regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil, inched up 1 cent to a premium of 38 cents, while the June premium was unchanged at 42 cents a barrel.

The May and June fixed-price contracts were at $131.97 and $132.04 respectively, down 2-3 cents, or 0.02 percent, a barrel.

PRODUCTS Price Change Pct

Change MAY naphtha 111.15/111.25 -0.20 -0.18 JUNE naphtha 109.55/109.65 -0.25 -0.23 MAY naphtha 1003.75/1004.25 -6.00 -0.59 JUNE naphtha 996.25/996.75 -5.25 -0.52 MAY gasoil 131.92/132.02 -0.03 -0.02 JUNE gasoil 131.94/132.14 -0.02 -0.02 MAY fuel oil 722.00/722.50 0.25 0.03 JUNE fuel oil 717.25/717.75 -0.25 -0.03 Product Price Change MAY regrade 0.33/0.43 0.01 MAY gasoil crack 17.24/17.44 -0.03 MAY 180/380 cst 9.50/10.00 0.50 MAY fuel oil crack -4.42/-4.22 0.04

MAY jet fuel crack 17.66/17.86 -0.02 JUNE naphtha crack -7.74/-7.54 -0.33

Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change MAY/JUNE naphtha 1.60 1.55 0.05 MAY/JUNE naphtha (CFR Japan) 7.50 8.25 -0.75 MAY/JUNE gasoil -0.07 -0.06 -0.01 MAY/JUNE fuel oil 4.75 4.25 0.50

(Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Kim Coghill)