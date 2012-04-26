* Reuters has expanded its Asia Oil Swaps Forward Curve coverage to include the East-West components

SINGAPORE, April 26 Asia's naphtha market weakened on Thursday, with the prompt intermonth spread falling to a three-month low on easing tight-supply conditions.

Japanese naphtha stocks for the week ended April 21 increased 13.4 percent from the week before, data from the Petroleum Association of Japan showed.

Sentiment could also be hit further with more sellers trying to move Western cargoes into Asia in June as European demand is slow.

Gasoil's refining margins continued to be supported by a tight market and firm demand.

Its front-month May refining margin climbed to its highest in more than 10 weeks at $17.27 a barrel to Dubai crude.

The fuel oil market was also firm in early trade, though buying interests have eased slightly.

Fixed-price contracts for the products rose across their 12-month forward curves, as Brent crude gained 40 cents to $118.97 a barrel by 0430 GMT from Wednesday's Asian close.

NAPHTHA

Naphtha CFR Japan's May/June timespread lost 50 cents to a backwardation of $6.75, lowest since late January, while the June/July backwardation was 63 cents lower at $5.13 a tonne.

The CFR June crack weakened 23 cents to a discount of $8.16, while the July discount widened 8 cents to $8.41 a barrel to Brent crude.

The CFR May swap gained $1.00 to $1,004.00 a tonne, while the FOB Singapore May swap was 25 cents up at $110.60 a barrel.

GASOIL

Gasoil's May/June timespread eased 1 cent to a contango of 7 cents, while the June/July backwardation was unchanged at 12 cents a barrel.

The May crack inched up 20 cents to a premium of $17.27, while the June premium was 27 cents higher at $17.78 a barrel to Dubai crude.

May's regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil, was unchanged at a premium of 40 cents, while the June premium was 5 cents stronger at 45 cents a barrel.

The May and June fixed-price contracts were at $132.88 and $132.95 respectively, up 58-59 cents, or 0.4-0.5 percent, a barrel.

FUEL OIL

Fuel oil's May/June timespread was unchanged at a backwardation of $4.50, while the June/July backwardation was 13 cents up at $4.50 a tonne.

The May crack widened 5 cents to a discount of $3.92, while the June discount narrowed 1 cent to a discount of $4.17 a barrel to Dubai crude.

The May and June 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued at $726.00 and $721.50 respectively, both up $2.13, or around 0.3 percent, a tonne. PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change MAY naphtha 110.55/110.65 0.25 0.23 JUNE naphtha 109.05/109.15 0.30 0.28 MAY naphtha 1003.75/1004.25 1.00 0.10 JUNE naphtha 997.00/997.50 1.50 0.15 MAY gasoil 132.83/132.93 0.58 0.44 JUNE gasoil 132.90/133.00 0.59 0.45 MAY fuel oil 725.75/726.25 2.13 0.29 JUNE fuel oil 721.25/721.75 2.13 0.30 Product Price Change MAY regrade 0.30/0.50 0.00 MAY gasoil crack 17.68/17.88 0.20 MAY 180/380 cst 9.75/10.25 0.00 MAY fuel oil crack -4.27/-4.07 -0.05

MAY jet fuel crack 18.13/18.33 0.20 JUNE naphtha crack -8.26/-8.06 -0.23

Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change MAY/JUNE naphtha 1.50 1.55 -0.05 MAY/JUNE naphtha (CFR Japan) 6.75 7.25 -0.50 MAY/JUNE gasoil -0.07 -0.06 -0.01 MAY/JUNE fuel oil 4.50 4.50 0.00 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)