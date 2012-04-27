* Reuters has expanded its Asia Oil Swaps Forward Curve coverage to include the East-West components



SINGAPORE, April 27 Asia's gasoil market strengthened on Friday, with both prompt intermonth spread and refining margin climbing to a two-session high, supported by firm demand and tight supply.

Vietnam has entered the spot market once again to seek 15,000 tonnes of high-sulphur gasoil, after purchasing 17,000 tonnes earlier.

The Philippines is also expected to import 20 percent more for the first half of this year compared to last year.

On the supply end, Singapore onshore middle distillates stocks fell to an 18-week low of 8.8 million barrels in the week ended April 25, data from the International Enterprise showed.

The fuel oil market also inched up slightly in early trade. However, sentiment could be hit as more imports from the West are expected for May and June.

Naphtha's May/June intermonth spread continued to spiral downwards, tracking weakness in the European market. Lower demand in the West could also prompt traders to move cargoes over to Asia, dampening sentiment here.

Fixed-price contracts for the products rose, as Brent crude gained 22 cents to $119.50 a barrel by 0430 GMT from Thursday's Asian close.

GASOIL

Gasoil's May/June timespread inched up 4 cents to a contango of 12 cents, highest since Wednesday, while the June/July backwardation was 5 cents up at 10 cents a barrel.

The May crack edged up 32 cents to a premium of $17.00, also a two-session high, while the June premium was 31 cents higher at $17.63 a barrel to Dubai crude.

May's regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil, fell 2 cents to a premium of 38 cents, while the June premium was 3 cents stronger at 45 cents a barrel.

The May and June fixed-price contracts were at $133.10 and $133.22 respectively, up 46-50 cents, or around 0.4 percent, a barrel.

FUEL OIL

Fuel oil's May/June timespread inched up 25 cents to a backwardation of $4.25, while the June/July backwardation was 13 cents up at $4.25 a tonne.

The May crack eased 1 cent to a discount of $4.31, while the June discount widened 2 cents to a discount of $4.46 a barrel to Dubai crude.

The May and June 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued at $726.63 and $722.38 respectively, up $0.88-$1.13, or 0.1-0.2 percent, a tonne.

NAPHTHA

Naphtha CFR Japan's May/June timespread eased 13 cents to a backwardation of $6.25, while the June/July backwardation was 25 cents higher at $4.75 a tonne.

The CFR June crack weakened 9 cents to a discount of $8.97, while the July discount widened 10 cents to $9.11 a barrel to Brent crude.

The CFR May swap gained $1.00 to $1,001.00 a tonne, while the FOB Singapore May swap was 5 cents up at $110.30 a barrel.

PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change MAY naphtha 110.25/110.35 0.05 0.05 JUNE naphtha 108.85/108.95 0.15 0.14 MAY naphtha 1000.75/1001.25 1.00 0.10 JUNE naphtha 994.50/995.00 1.13 0.11 MAY gasoil 133.00/133.20 0.50 0.38 JUNE gasoil 133.12/133.32 0.46 0.35 MAY fuel oil 726.50/726.75 1.13 0.16 JUNE fuel oil 722.25/722.50 0.88 0.12 Product Price Change MAY regrade 0.33/0.43 -0.02 MAY gasoil crack 17.53/17.73 0.32 MAY 180/380 cst 9.75/10.00 0.13 MAY fuel oil crack -4.56/-4.36 -0.01

MAY jet fuel crack 17.98/18.18 0.30 JUNE naphtha crack -9.07/-8.87 -0.09

Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change MAY/JUNE naphtha 1.40 1.50 -0.10 MAY/JUNE naphtha (CFR Japan) 6.25 6.38 -0.13 MAY/JUNE gasoil -0.12 -0.16 0.04 MAY/JUNE fuel oil 4.25 4.00 0.25 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)