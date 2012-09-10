(For 12-month forward curve, click )
SINGAPORE, Sept 10 Asia's naphtha market
strengthened on Monday, with the prompt refining margin inching
up to its highest in five months as demand stayed firm.
The October margin rose 7 cents to a discount of $5.45 a
barrel to Brent crude, according to Reuters data, its highest
since April 13.
Naphtha cargoes continued to be traded at high premiums.
India's Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL)
sold 35,000 tonnes of naphtha, for October loading, at a record
premium of $46.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a
free-on-board (FOB) basis.
Gasoil's inter-month spreads and refining margins eased,
though supply in the region remained limited.
Fuel oil's inter-month spreads held steady in early trade.
Fundamentals could ease as higher volumes of Western fuel oil
are expected to arrive in Asia this month.
Fixed-price swaps for products strengthened, with Brent
crude gaining 68 cents to $114.53 a barrel by 0430 GMT from
Friday's Asian close.
For a full list of swaps trades:
NAPHTHA
Naphtha CFR Japan's September/October timespread inched up
75 cents to a backwardation of $11.25 a tonne, while the
October/November timespread was 25 cents down at $9.75 a tonne.
The CFR October crack narrowed 7 cents to a discount of
$5.45 and the November discount was 24 cents stronger at $5.98 a
barrel to Brent crude.
The CFR September swap gained $7.50 to $993.00 a tonne,
while the FOB Singapore September swap was 40 cents higher at
$108.90 a barrel.
GASOIL
Gasoil's September/October timespread eased 2 cents to a
backwardation of 88 cents a barrel. The October/November
backwardation was 2 cents down at 52 cents a barrel.
The October crack lost 10 cents to a premium of $18.65,
while the November premium was 5 cents lower at $18.64 a barrel
to Dubai crude.
September's regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil,
strengthened 18 cents to a premium of $2.30. The October premium
was 8 cents higher at $1.80 a barrel.
September and October fixed-price contracts were at $130.91
and $130.03 a barrel respectively, up 41-43 cents, or around 0.3
percent.
FUEL OIL
Fuel oil's September/October timespread was unchanged at a
backwardation of $4.88 a tonne, while the October/November
backwardation was 13 cents stronger, at $3.75 a tonne.
The October crack widened 22 cents to a discount of $5.73,
while November was 21 cents weaker at a discount of $5.79 a
barrel to Dubai crude.
September and October 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued
at $691.63 and $686.75 a tonne respectively, down $2.00, or
around 0.3 percent.
PRODUCTS Price Change Pct
Change
SEPTEMBER naphtha 108.80/109.00 0.40 0.37
OCTOBER naphtha 107.20/107.40 0.45 0.42
SEPTEMBER naphtha 992.75/993.25 7.50 0.76
OCTOBER naphtha 981.50/982.00 6.75 0.69
SEPTEMBER gasoil 130.81/131.01 0.41 0.31
OCTOBER gasoil 129.93/130.13 0.43 0.33
SEPTEMBER fuel oil 691.50/691.75 2.00 0.29
OCTOBER fuel oil 686.50/687.00 2.00 0.29
Product Price Change
SEPTEMBER regrade 2.20/2.40 0.18
OCTOBER gasoil crack 18.55/18.75 -0.10
SEPTEMBER 180/380 cst 15.00/15.50 0.63
OCTOBER fuel oil crack -5.83/-5.63 -0.22
OCTOBER jet fuel crack 20.35/20.55 -0.02
OCTOBER naphtha crack -5.55/-5.35 0.07
Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change
SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER naphtha 1.60 1.65 -0.05
SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER naphtha (CFR 11.25 10.50 0.75
Japan)
SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER gasoil 0.88 0.90 -0.02
SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER fuel oil 4.88 4.88 0.00
(Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Joseph Radford)