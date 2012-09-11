(For 12-month forward curve, click ) SINGAPORE, Sept 11 Asia's gasoil market weakened on Tuesday, with the prompt inter-month spread falling to the lowest in more than a month as demand slowed. The September/October inter-month spread, which remains prompt until the end of this week, lost four cents to a backwardation of 75 cents per barrel, the weakest since Aug. 1, according to Reuters data. Sentiment was weighed down by a fall in demand, especially in Pakistan. Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd did not award a tender to buy 305,000 tonnes of gasoil via a tender as domestic demand fell due to increased rainfall, which boosted hydropower generation. Sentiment in the naphtha market continued to improve as supplies in the region remained tight. The fuel oil market strengthened in early trade. Traders expect demand to pick up in China in coming weeks as inventory levels at refineries there are falling. Fixed-price swaps for products weakened, with Brent crude losing 26 cents to $114.70 per barrel by 0430 GMT from Monday's Asian close. For a full list of swaps trades: GASOIL Gasoil's September/October timespread eased 4 cents to a backwardation of 75 cents per barrel. The October/November backwardation was 6 cents down at 42 cents per barrel. The October crack lost 42 cents to a premium of $18.34, while the November premium was 33 cents lower at $18.47 per barrel to Dubai crude. September's regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil, was unchanged at a premium of $2.24. The October premium was 7 cents higher at $1.80 per barrel. September and October fixed-price contracts were at $130.69 and $129.94 per barrel, respectively, down 60-64 cents, or about 0.5 percent. NAPHTHA Naphtha CFR Japan's September/October timespread was unchanged at a backwardation of $11.00 per tonne, while the October/November timespread was 50 cents down at $9.50 per tonne. The CFR October crack widened 2 cents to a discount of $5.53 and the November discount was 2 cents weaker at $6.12 per barrel to Brent crude. The CFR September swap lost $2.50 to $993.50 per tonne, while the FOB Singapore September swap was 25 cents lower at $109.55 per barrel. FUEL OIL Fuel oil's September/October timespread inched up 38 cents to a backwardation of $5.00 per tonne, while the October/November backwardation was 25 cents stronger, at $4.00 per tonne. The October crack widened 5 cents to a discount of $5.70, while November was 6 cents weaker at a discount of $5.76 per barrel to Dubai crude. September and October 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued at $693.38 and $688.38 per tonne respectively, down $1.13-$1.50, or about 0.2 percent. PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change SEPTEMBER naphtha 109.45/109.65 -0.25 -0.23 OCTOBER naphtha 107.85/108.05 -0.25 -0.23 SEPTEMBER naphtha 993.25/993.75 -2.50 -0.25 OCTOBER naphtha 982.25/982.75 -2.50 -0.25 SEPTEMBER gasoil 130.64/130.74 -0.64 -0.49 OCTOBER gasoil 129.84/130.04 -0.60 -0.46 SEPTEMBER fuel oil 693.25/693.50 -1.13 -0.16 OCTOBER fuel oil 688.25/688.50 -1.50 -0.22 Product Price Change SEPTEMBER regrade 2.14/2.34 0.00 OCTOBER gasoil crack 18.24/18.44 -0.42 SEPTEMBER 180/380 cst 14.75/15.25 0.63 OCTOBER fuel oil crack -5.80/-5.60 -0.05 OCTOBER jet fuel crack 20.04/20.24 -0.35 OCTOBER naphtha crack -5.63/-5.43 -0.02 Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER naphtha 1.60 1.60 0.00 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER naphtha (CFR 11.00 11.00 0.00 Japan) SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER gasoil 0.75 0.79 -0.04 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER fuel oil 5.00 4.63 0.38 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Chris Lewis)