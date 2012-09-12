(For 12-month forward curve, click ) SINGAPORE, Sept 12 Asia's fuel oil market extended gains on Wednesday, with the second-month inter-month spread inching up to its highest in three sessions, as traders said enquiries from Chinese refineries were increasing. The October/November spread, which turns prompt next week, gained 38 cents to a backwardation of $4.25 a tonne in early trade, Reuters data showed. In Japan, inventories of low and high sulphur C-type fuel oil fell slightly in the week to Sept. 8, statistics released by the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) showed. Naphtha's inter-month spreads also retained their strength, as prompt supplies remained tight. India's naphtha exports in September have been the lowest in more than three years. The gasoil market rebounded as demand improved, though with refineries in Sri Lanka and Vietnam coming online, appetite could reduce. Fixed-price swaps for products strengthened, with Brent crude gaining 39 cents to $115.37 per barrel by 0430 GMT from Tuesday's Asian close. For a full list of swaps trades: FUEL OIL Fuel oil's September/October timespread inched up 25 cents to a backwardation of $4.00 per tonne, while the October/November backwardation was 38 cents stronger, at $4.25 per tonne. The October crack narrowed 11 cents to a discount of $5.34 and November was 11 cents stronger at a discount of $5.40 per barrel to Dubai crude. September and October 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued at $698.38 and $694.38 per tonne respectively, up $2.25-$2.50, or 0.3-0.4 percent. GASOIL Gasoil's September/October timespread inched up 12 cents to a backwardation of 70 cents per barrel. The October/November backwardation was up 10 cents at 45 cents per barrel. The October crack gained 20 cents to a premium of $18.59, while the November premium was 16 cents higher at $18.74 per barrel to Dubai crude. September's regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil, eased 2 cents to a premium of $2.40. The October premium was 3 cents lower at $1.70 per barrel. September and October fixed-price contracts were at $131.46 and $130.76 per barrel respectively, up 44-56 cents, or 0.3-0.4 percent. NAPHTHA Naphtha CFR Japan's September/October timespread strengthened 25 cents to a backwardation of $10.25 per tonne, while the October/November timespread was 25 cents down at $9.50 per tonne. The CFR October crack widened 39 cents to a discount of $5.70 and the November discount was 18 cents weaker at $6.07 per barrel to Brent crude. The CFR September swap inched up 25 cents to $997.25 per tonne, while the FOB Singapore September swap was 10 cents higher at $110.10 per barrel. PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change SEPTEMBER naphtha 110.00/110.20 0.10 0.09 OCTOBER naphtha 108.50/108.70 0.15 0.14 SEPTEMBER naphtha 997.13/997.38 0.25 0.03 OCTOBER naphtha 986.75/987.25 0.00 0.00 SEPTEMBER gasoil 131.41/131.51 0.56 0.43 OCTOBER gasoil 130.71/130.81 0.44 0.34 SEPTEMBER fuel oil 698.25/698.50 2.50 0.36 OCTOBER fuel oil 694.25/694.50 2.25 0.33 Product Price Change SEPTEMBER regrade 2.30/2.50 -0.02 OCTOBER gasoil crack 18.49/18.69 0.20 SEPTEMBER 180/380 cst 14.00/14.50 1.25 OCTOBER fuel oil crack -5.44/-5.24 0.11 OCTOBER jet fuel crack 20.19/20.39 0.17 OCTOBER naphtha crack -5.80/-5.60 -0.39 Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER naphtha 1.50 1.55 -0.05 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER naphtha (CFR 10.25 10.00 0.25 Japan) SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER gasoil 0.70 0.58 0.12 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER fuel oil 4.00 3.75 0.25 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Joseph Radford)