(For 12-month forward curve, click ) SINGAPORE, Sept 13 Asia's gasoil market strengthened on Thursday, with the front-month refining margin climbing to its highest in more than a week, supported by a purchase in Vietnam. The October margin increased by 25 cents to a premium of $19.17 a barrel to Dubai, its strongest since Sept. 4, according to Reuters data. Sentiment was propped up as Vietnam's Petrolimex bought an additional gasoil cargo, for loading in October. It had initially only sought September loading cargoes via a tender. Gasoil's prompt inter-month spread also improved to a three-session high of 63 cents a barrel in backwardation, three cents higher than the session before. Naphtha's prompt inter-month spread, however, weakened to a three-session low. Current high prices, caused by tight supplies, are hurting demand from petrochemical makers. The fuel oil market was steady in early trade, with activity remaining subdued due to an ongoing annual oil event in Singapore. Fixed-price swaps for products except naphtha strengthened, despite Brent crude easing 3 cents to $116.10 per barrel by 0430 GMT from Wednesday's Asian close. For a full list of swaps trades: GASOIL Gasoil's September/October timespread inched up 3 cents to a backwardation of 63 cents per barrel. The October/November backwardation was also up 3 cents at 41 cents per barrel. The October crack gained 25 cents to a premium of $19.17, while the November premium was 22 cents higher at $19.36 per barrel to Dubai crude. September's regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil, was up 5 cents to a premium of $2.35. The October premium was 7 cents lower at $1.53 per barrel. September and October fixed-price contracts were at $132.72 and $132.09 per barrel respectively, up 39-42 cents, or around 0.3 percent. NAPHTHA Naphtha CFR Japan's September/October timespread eased 50 cents to a backwardation of $10.00 per tonne, while the October/November timespread was down $1.25 at $8.25 per tonne. The CFR October crack widened 25 cents to a discount of $6.49 and the November discount was 18 cents weaker at $6.77 per barrel to Brent crude. The CFR September swap lost $3.00 to $996.50 per tonne, while the FOB Singapore September swap dropped 5 cents to $110.10 per barrel. FUEL OIL Fuel oil's September/October timespread was unchanged at a backwardation of $4.00 per tonne, while the October/November backwardation was 13 cents stronger at $4.38 per tonne. The October crack narrowed by 1 cent to a discount of $5.81 and November was also 1-cent weaker at a discount of $5.88 per barrel to Dubai crude. September and October 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued at $700.25 and $696.25 per tonne respectively, up $1.00, or about 0.1 percent. PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change SEPTEMBER naphtha 110.00/110.20 -0.05 -0.05 OCTOBER naphtha 108.65/108.85 0.10 0.09 SEPTEMBER naphtha 996.25/996.75 -3.00 -0.30 OCTOBER naphtha 986.25/986.75 -2.50 -0.25 SEPTEMBER gasoil 132.62/132.82 0.42 0.32 OCTOBER gasoil 132.04/132.14 0.39 0.30 SEPTEMBER fuel oil 700.00/700.50 1.00 0.14 OCTOBER fuel oil 696.00/696.50 1.00 0.14 Product Price Change SEPTEMBER regrade 2.30/2.40 0.05 OCTOBER gasoil crack 19.07/19.27 0.25 SEPTEMBER 180/380 cst 13.75/14.25 0.50 OCTOBER fuel oil crack -5.90/-5.70 0.01 OCTOBER jet fuel crack 20.60/20.80 0.18 OCTOBER naphtha crack -6.59/-6.39 -0.25 Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER naphtha 1.35 1.50 -0.15 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER naphtha (CFR 10.00 10.50 -0.50 Japan) SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER gasoil 0.63 0.60 0.03 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER fuel oil 4.00 4.00 0.00 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Joseph Radford)