(For 12-month forward curve, click ) SINGAPORE, Sept 17 Asia's naphtha market rebounded in early trade on Monday, with inter-month spreads strengthening as supplies coming out of Europe are still limited. The October/November spread, which turns prompt on Monday, climbed $1.00 to a backwardation of $8.50 a tonne. Naphtha's prompt spread has stayed above $8.00 a tonne for four consecutive weeks, according to Reuters data. Some traders, however, expect the market to ease, as India's naphtha exports are likely to increase in October, after falling to their lowest in more than three years in September. In the fuel oil market, the viscosity spread was unchanged at a 17-month high on amply supply of the 380-censtitoke (cst) fuel oil. The viscosity spread measures the price difference between the 180-cst and 380-cst fuel oil. Sentiment in the market has also weakened as higher volumes of arbitrage cargoes are arriving in the second-half of September. The gasoil market weakened slightly in early trade, but traders anticipate demand to be stronger as European countries start to stock up for the winter. Fixed-price swaps for products weakened, with Brent crude losing 51 cents to $117.00 per barrel by 0430 GMT from Friday's Asian close. For a full list of swaps trades: NAPHTHA Naphtha CFR Japan's October/November gained $1.00 to a backwardation of $8.50 a tonne, while the November/December backwardation was $1.50 higher at $7.50 a tonne. The CFR November crack narrowed 29 cents to a discount of $8.28 and the December discount was 10 cents stronger at $8.58 per barrel to Brent crude. The CFR October swap eased $1.00 to $987.00 per tonne, while the FOB Singapore October swap was down 65 cents to $107.20 per barrel. FUEL OIL Fuel oil's October/November timespread eased 25 cents to a backwardation of $4.00 per tonne, while the October/November backwardation was unchanged at $3.75 per tonne. The October crack widened 13 cents to a discount of $6.10 and November was 11 cents weaker at a discount of $6.06 per barrel to Dubai crude. October and November 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued at $702.38 and $698.38 per tonne respectively, down $3.00-$3.25, or 0.4-0.5 percent. GASOIL Gasoil's October/November timespread eased 2 cents to a backwardation of 36 cents per barrel. The November/December backwardation was 1 cent down at 32 cents per barrel. The October crack lost 7 cents to a premium of $18.65, while the November premium was 7 cents lower at $18.95 per barrel to Dubai crude. October's regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil, dropped 10 cents to a premium of $1.10. The November premium was also 10 cents lower at $1.05 per barrel. October and November fixed-price contracts were at $132.81 and $132.45 per barrel respectively, down 42-44 cents, or around 0.3 percent. PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change OCTOBER naphtha 107.10/107.30 -0.65 -0.60 NOVEMBER naphtha 106.00/106.20 -0.80 -0.75 OCTOBER naphtha 986.88/987.13 -1.00 -0.10 NOVEMBER naphtha 978.25/978.75 -2.00 -0.20 OCTOBER gasoil 132.76/132.86 -0.44 -0.33 NOVEMBER gasoil 132.40/132.50 -0.42 -0.32 OCTOBER fuel oil 702.25/702.50 -3.25 -0.46 NOVEMBER fuel oil 698.25/698.50 -3.00 -0.43 Product Price Change OCTOBER regrade 1.05/1.15 -0.10 OCTOBER gasoil crack 18.55/18.75 -0.07 OCTOBER 180/380 cst 15.25/15.75 0.00 OCTOBER fuel oil crack -6.20/-6.00 -0.13 OCTOBER jet fuel crack 19.65/19.85 -0.17 NOVEMBER naphtha crack -8.38/-8.18 0.29 Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change OCTOBER/NOVEMBER naphtha 1.10 0.95 0.15 OCTOBER.NOVEMBER naphtha (CFR 8.50 7.50 1.00 Japan) OCTOBER/NOVEMBER gasoil 0.36 0.38 -0.02 OCTOBER/NOVEMBER fuel oil 4.00 4.25 -0.25 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez) (lee.yennee@thomsonreuters.com; +65 68703823; Reuters Messaging: lee.yennee.reuters.com@reuters.net)