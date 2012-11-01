(For 12-month forward curve, click ) SINGAPORE, Nov 1 Naphtha's prompt November/December inter-month timespread surged to a seven-and-a-half-month high in early Thursday trade, on the back of tight supply and expectations of more demand to emerge from petrochemical makers in the Northeast Asia markets. Petrochemical makers have been willing to pay high premiums for December naphtha shipments because of lucrative downstream ethylene, propylene and monoethylene glycol (MEG) margins. Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp is also expected to re-emerge for another 100,000-150,000 tonnes of second-half December shipments over the next week as it ramped up operating rates at its 2.93 million tonnes per year (tpy) naphtha cracking complex to feed MEG production at a sister company. In fuel oil, prompt timespreads sank to a more than 2-year low amid high supply, lacklustre demand and depressed trading sentiment. The prompt November viscosity spread, the differential between 180cst and 380cst prices, also stood at nearly a one-month low. In gasoil, timespreads were mostly steady throughout the 12-month forward curve after physical diesel demand begun emerging from South Asia. The prompt regrade spread, the differential between jet and gasoil prices, eased to a six-week low on lower demand for jet fuel. Front-month December Brent futures drop 99 cents per barrel to $108.58 per barrel from Wednesday's Asia close. For a full list of swaps trades: FUEL OIL Fuel oil's November/December timespread shed another 25 cents to stand in a contango of $1.50 a tonne, a more than two-year low, according to Reuters data. The December/January contract dropped 50 cents to stand in a $1.50 a tonne contango. The January/February timespread also dropped 13 cents to a 75 cents a tonne contango. The December crack was valued 20 cents narrower at an $8.97 discount to Dubai. The January crack was also 27 cents narrower at an $8.05 discount to Dubai crude. The November, December 180-cst fixed-price swaps were at $622.00 and $623.50 a tonne, down $4.75-5.00. NAPHTHA Naphtha CFR Japan's November/December timespread was $1.50 a tonne higher at a backwardation of $12.00, the highest in seven-and-a-half month, according to Reuters data. The December/January contract was also 75 cents a tonne higher at a backwardation of $10.00. The CFR December crack was 7 cents wider at a discount of $6.69 and the January discount was 19 cents wider at $6.66 per barrel to Brent crude. The CFR November swap dropped $8.00 to $929.00 per tonne, while the FOB Singapore November swap fell 70 cents to $102.60 per barrel. GASOIL Gasoil's November/December timespread was 2 cents higher in a backwardation of 60 cents per barrel. The December/January contango inched up 3 cents to stand in at $1.15 per barrel. The December crack rose 25 cents to a premium of $19.08, while the January premium was 21 cents higher at $20.92 per barrel to Dubai crude. November's regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil, was at a premium of $1.05. The December premium stood at 90 cents per barrel. November and December fixed-price contracts were at $124.57 and $123.97 per barrel respectively. PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change NOVEMBER naphtha 102.50/102.70 -0.70 -0.68 DECEMBER naphtha 100.60/100.80 -1.05 -1.03 NOVEMBER naphtha 928.75/929.25 -8.00 -0.85 DECEMBER naphtha 916.75/917.25 -9.50 -1.03 NOVEMBER gasoil 124.52/124.62 -0.66 -0.53 DECEMBER gasoil 123.92/124.02 -0.68 -0.55 NOVEMBER fuel oil 621.75/622.25 -5.00 -0.80 DECEMBER fuel oil 623.25/623.75 -4.75 -0.76 Product Price Change NOVEMBER regrade 1.00/1.10 -0.11 DECEMBER gasoil crack 18.98/19.18 0.25 NOVEMBER 180/380 cst 9.75/10.25 -0.75 DECEMBER fuel oil crack -9.07/-8.87 0.20 DECEMBER jet fuel crack 19.88/20.08 0.24 DECEMBER naphtha crack -6.79/-6.59 -0.07 Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change NOVEMBER/DECEMBER naphtha 1.90 1.55 0.35 NOVEMBER/DECEMBER naphtha (CFR 12.00 10.50 1.50 Japan) NOVEMBER/DECEMBER gasoil 0.60 0.58 0.02 NOVEMBER/DECEMBER fuel oil -1.50 -1.25 -0.25 (Reporting by Bohan Loh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)