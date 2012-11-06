(For 12-month forward curve, click ) SINGAPORE, Nov 6 Fuel oil inter-month timespreads sank to a more than two-year low in early Tuesday trade amid poor demand and a glut in supply. Traders were also divided whether the market has reached a bottom. "I see value in the timespreads at this point," said a Singapore-based fuel oil trader. "The December market has traditionally been good, but I think it will be different this time around. The manufacturing industry is still very slow. I think it will stretch into 2013," said another Singapore-based fuel oil trader. Expectations of a higher December arbitrage inflow are also depressing the sentiment among players. However, a preliminary survey of ship brokers and traders showed 3.5 million tonnes of fuel oil were expected to berth at Asian ports in December compared to 4.7 million tonnes in November. Fuel oil timespreads have been on a steady downtrend since end-October. The contango price structure has since spilled into the March/April timespread, valued in a 50 cents contango. In naphtha, timespreads eased from an eight-month high, but demand for physical second-half December shipments is still seen firm among traders, who are expecting further demand to emerge over the next week. Reflecting the strong fundamentals, Indian naphtha producers are still fetching steep premiums for November loading shipments. In gasoil, prompt timespreads were steady around a five-session low amid subdued trade. Traders are expecting supply to increase after CPC Corp starts up its new 80,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) residual fluid catalytic cracking unit (RFCC). Front-month December Brent futures rose $2.57 per barrel to $107.74 per barrel from Monday's Asia close. For a full list of swaps trades: FUEL OIL Fuel oil's November/December timespread dropped 13 cents to a $2.75 a tonne contango. The December/January contract was flat in a $2.75 a tonne contango. The January/February timespread also dropped 25 cents to a $2.00 cents a tonne contango. The December crack was valued 50 cents wider at a $9.84 discount to Dubai. The January crack was also 49 cents wider at an $8.76 discount to Dubai crude. The November, December 180-cst fixed-price swaps were at $611.50 and $614.25 a tonne, up $11.38-$11.50. NAPHTHA Naphtha CFR Japan's November/December timespread was $1.00 a tonne lower at a backwardation of $13.00. The December/January contract was $1.25 a tonne weaker at a backwardation of $9.25. The CFR December crack was 74 cents wider at a discount of $5.91 and the January discount was 49 cents wider at $6.11 per barrel to Brent crude. The CFR November swap rose $15.50 to $929.50 per tonne, while the FOB Singapore November swap gained $2.00 to $102.45 per barrel. GASOIL Gasoil's November/December timespread was flat in a backwardation of 60 cents per barrel. The December/January contango was also steady at $1.10 per barrel. The December crack dropped 23 cents to a premium of $17.99, while the January premium was 22 cents lower at $19.60 per barrel to Dubai crude. November's regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil, was at a premium of $1.05. The December premium stood at 90 cents per barrel. November and December fixed-price contracts were at $122.93 and $122.32 per barrel respectively, down $2.04. PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change NOVEMBER naphtha 102.35/102.55 2.00 1.99 DECEMBER naphtha 100.50/100.70 2.00 2.03 NOVEMBER naphtha 929.25/929.75 15.50 1.70 DECEMBER naphtha 916.25/916.75 16.50 1.83 NOVEMBER gasoil 122.83/123.03 2.04 1.69 DECEMBER gasoil 122.23/122.43 2.04 1.70 NOVEMBER fuel oil 611.25/611.75 11.38 1.90 DECEMBER fuel oil 614.00/614.50 11.50 1.91 Product Price Change NOVEMBER regrade 1.00/1.10 0.06 DECEMBER gasoil crack 17.89/18.09 -0.23 NOVEMBER 180/380 cst 8.00/8.50 0.63 DECEMBER fuel oil crack -9.94/-9.74 -0.50 DECEMBER jet fuel crack 18.79/18.99 -0.23 DECEMBER naphtha crack -6.01/-5.81 -0.74 Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change NOVEMBER/DECEMBER naphtha 1.85 1.85 0.00 NOVEMBER/DECEMBER naphtha (CFR 13.00 14.00 -1.00 Japan) NOVEMBER/DECEMBER gasoil 0.60 0.60 0.00 NOVEMBER/DECEMBER fuel oil -2.75 -2.63 -0.13 (Reporting by Bohan Loh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)