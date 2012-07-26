(For 12-month forward curve, click )

SINGAPORE, July 26 Front-month inter-month timespreads for naphtha extended declines to nearly a one-month low early on Thursday due to cracker outages and expectations of higher Western arrivals in August.

Similar weakness was seen at the back-end of the naphtha forward curve as sharp drops in prompt timespreads dampened sentiment, according to traders.

The prompt August/September timespread has plunged from a $5.38 per tonne backwardation to a $1.38 per tonne backwardation in a week, as high Brent crude has muted buying interest for physical naphtha cargoes among petrochemical makers.

The front-month Brent/Dubai Exchange of Futures for Swaps (EFS) was valued at $3.76 per barrel.

August fixed-price swaps for all products were higher following a 34 cents per barrel dip in Brent crude by 0430 GMT from Wednesday's Asian close.

NAPHTHA SPREADS FALL TO NEAR ONE-MONTH LOW

Asia's naphtha prompt inter-month timespreads dropped to a near one-month low on higher than expected Western arrivals for August and September.

The resumption of Reliance Industries' naphtha exports for August also dampened sentiment, according to sources.

Both the August/September and September/October timespreads fell 50 cents to a $1.38 per tonne backwardation.

The CFR September naphtha crack inched down 6 cents to a $11.11 per barrel discount to Brent crude. The October naphtha crack was largely flat at a $10.40 per barrel discount to Brent.

The CFR August swap was $2.00 lower at $836.00 per tonne, while the FOB Singapore August swap was 25 cents weaker at $91.20 per barrel.

FUEL OIL TIMESPREADS REBOUND TO NEAR 2-WEEK HIGH

Asia's fuel oil prompt inter-month timespreads rebounded to a near two-week high in early Thursday trade but the demand outlook for physical cargoes remained bleak, according to sources.

Data from the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) showed that Japanese fuel oil imports for the week ended July 21 plunged more than 80 percent from the previous week to around 62,000 kilolitres.

The front-month August/September inter-month timespread rose 63 cents to a $3.50 per tonne backwardation, the highest since July 13, according to Reuters data. The September/October timespread also rose 63 cents to a $2.50 per tonne backwardation.

The August crack dropped 5 cents to a $4.26 per barrel discount to Dubai crude, while the September crack fell 15 cents to a $4.49 per barrel discount to Dubai crude.

The August East-West spread inched up 38 cents to $34.75. The September East-West spread rose 25 cents to $34.50.

August and September 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued at $624.88 and $621.38 per tonne respectively, up $2.00 and $1.38.

GASOIL TIMESPREAD STEADY AMID MUTED SWAPS TRADE

Asia's gasoil inter-month timespreads were largely steady amid a muted swaps trading market.

The August/September inter-month timespread was 2 cents higher at a 55 cents per tonne backwardation, while the September/October timespread inched up 1 cents to a 34 cents per tonne backwardation.

The August crack was 9 cents weaker at a premium of $17.56 per barrel to Dubai crude, while the September crack was 7 cents per barrel lower at a premium of $17.31 per barrel to Dubai crude.

Fixed-priced August and September contracts were up 43-45 cents at $117.95 and $117.40 respectively.

The August regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil, was 2 cents higher at $1.05. The September regrade inched down 2 cents to $1.27. PRODUCTS Price Change Pct

Change AUGUST naphtha 91.10/91.30 0.25 0.27 SEPTEMBER naphtha 90.60/90.80 0.30 0.33

AUGUST naphtha 835.75/836.25 2.00 0.24 SEPTEMBER naphtha 834.37/834.87 2.50 0.30

AUGUST gasoil 117.90/118.00 0.45 0.38 SEPTEMBER gasoil 117.30/117.50 0.43 0.37 AUGUST fuel oil 624.75/625.00 2.00 0.32 SEPTEMBER fuel oil 621.25/621.50 1.38 0.22 Product Price Change AUGUST regrade 1.00/1.10 0.02 AUGUST gasoil crack 17.46/17.66 0.09 AUGUST 180/380 cst 11.00/11.50 0.00

AUGUST fuel oil crack -4.36/-4.16 -0.05

AUGUST jet fuel crack 18.51/18.71 0.11

SEPTEMBER naphtha crack -11.21/-11.01 -0.06

Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change AUGUST/SEPTEMBER naphtha 0.50 0.55 -0.05 AUGUST/SEPTEMBER naphtha (CFR 1.38 1.88 -0.50 Japan) AUGUST/SEPTEMBER gasoil 0.55 0.53 0.02 AUGUST/SEPTEMBER fuel oil 3.50 2.88 0.63

(Reporting by Loh Bohan; Editing by Joseph Radford)