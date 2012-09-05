(For 12-month forward curve, click ) SINGAPORE, Sept 5 Asia's naphtha market strengthened on Wednesday, with the prompt inter-month spread climbing to its highest in almost six months as supply dwindles in the region. The September/October spread gained $1.00 in early trade to a backwardation of $10.00 a tonne, Reuters data showed, the highest since March 15. Naphtha stocks in Japan for the week to Sept. 1 fell 11 percent to 1.46 million litres, statistics released by the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) showed. India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd sold an October naphtha cargo to Total at about $42 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, the highest premium fetched in seven months by the Indian refiner. Gasoil's inter-month spreads also strengthened, with demand improving after an annual fishing ban was lifted on parts of the South China Sea, increasing demand for high sulphur gasoil. In the fuel oil market, inter-month spreads eased slightly, though they stayed at strong levels. Fixed-price swaps for the products weakened, as Brent crude lost $2.14 to $114.00 a barrel by 0430 GMT from Tuesday's Asian close. For a full list of swaps trades: NAPHTHA Naphtha CFR Japan's September/October timespread inched up $1.00 to a backwardation of $10.00 a tonne, while the October/November timespread was unchanged at $8.50 a tonne. The CFR October crack narrowed 36 cents to a discount of $5.89 and the November discount was 28 cents stronger at $6.29 a barrel to Brent crude. The CFR September swap weakened $15.00 to $983.00 a tonne, while the FOB Singapore September swap was $1.80 lower at $107.90 a barrel. GASOIL Gasoil's September/October timespread inched up 3 cents to a backwardation of $1.34. The October/November backwardation eased 1 cent to 83 cents a barrel. The October crack gained 13 cents to a premium of $20.27, while the November premium was 11 cents higher at $19.96 a barrel to Dubai crude. September's regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil, weakened 2 cents to a premium of $1.50. The October premium was 2 cents lower at $1.48 a barrel. The September and October fixed-price contracts were at $132.26 and $130.92 a barrel, down $1.83-$1.86, or around 1.4 percent. FUEL OIL Fuel oil's September/October timespread eased 25 cents to a backwardation of $5.50 a tonne, with the October/November backwardation down 25 cents at $4.00 a tonne. The October crack narrowed 7 cents to a discount of $5.52, while November was 8 cents stronger at a discount of $5.61 a barrel to Dubai crude. September and October 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued at $688.88 and $683.38 a tonne respectively, down $12.50-$12.75, or around 1.8 percent. PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change SEPTEMBER naphtha 107.80/108.00 -1.80 -1.64 OCTOBER naphtha 106.35/106.55 -2.10 -1.93 SEPTEMBER naphtha 982.75/983.25 -15.00 -1.50 OCTOBER naphtha 972.75/973.25 -16.00 -1.62 SEPTEMBER gasoil 132.21/132.31 -1.83 -1.36 OCTOBER gasoil 130.82/131.02 -1.86 -1.40 SEPTEMBER fuel oil 688.75/689.00 -12.75 -1.82 OCTOBER fuel oil 683.25/683.50 -12.50 -1.80 Product Price Change SEPTEMBER regrade 1.40/1.60 -0.02 OCTOBER gasoil crack 20.17/20.37 0.13 SEPTEMBER 180/380 cst 15.25/15.75 -0.13 OCTOBER fuel oil crack -5.62/-5.42 0.07 OCTOBER jet fuel crack 21.65/21.85 0.12 OCTOBER naphtha crack -5.99/-5.79 0.36 Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER naphtha 1.45 1.15 0.30 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER naphtha (CFR 10.00 9.00 1.00 Japan) SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER gasoil 1.34 1.31 0.03 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER fuel oil 5.50 5.75 -0.25 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Joseph Radford)