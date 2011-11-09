NEW YORK Nov 9 The spread on two-year U.S. interest rate swaps over Treasuries moved on Wednesday to its widest since summer 2010 after clearing house LCH.Clearnet SA increased the margin on Italian government bonds at a time when their bonds yields are close to levels deemed unsustainable.

The two-year swap spread, which grows with risk aversion, touched 40.50 basis points, a level not seen since June 2010. It was last quoted at 39.50 basis points, up 3.25 basis points from late Tuesday, according to Tradeweb.

The yield on two-year Italian government notes IT2YT=TWEB jumped nearly 90 basis points to 7.31 percent, while the 10-year Italian note yield IT10YT=TWEB rose 51 basis points to 7.27 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)