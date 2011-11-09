NEW YORK Nov 9 The spread on two-year U.S.
interest rate swaps over Treasuries moved on Wednesday to its
widest since summer 2010 after clearing house LCH.Clearnet SA
increased the margin on Italian government bonds at a time when
their bonds yields are close to levels deemed unsustainable.
The two-year swap spread, which grows with risk aversion,
touched 40.50 basis points, a level not seen since June 2010.
It was last quoted at 39.50 basis points, up 3.25 basis points
from late Tuesday, according to Tradeweb.
The yield on two-year Italian government notes IT2YT=TWEB
jumped nearly 90 basis points to 7.31 percent, while the
10-year Italian note yield IT10YT=TWEB rose 51 basis points
to 7.27 percent.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)