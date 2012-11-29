STOCKHOLM Nov 29 An hours-long halt of trade in Swedish OMXS30 stock index futures and options was caused by a technical bug which made it seem like a order worth trillions of dollars was made when it had not been, a bourse spokesman said on Thursday.

The market for trade in index futures and options was halted on Wednesday for about four hours from 10 a.m. (0900 GMT) All other markets functioned as normal and the futures market was back to business on Thursday.

The Wednesday futures and options market halt came after an order was entered in the system which was wrongly treated as a negative quantity.

The system does not normally handle negative values and incorrectly interpreted it as being an order for about 4 billion contracts on the December futures contract on the OMXS30 index, , which was worth about 107,000 crowns per contract, said Nasdaq OMX spokesman Carl Norell.

That would give a theoretical order value of about 428 trillion crowns ($64.1 trillion) - almost four times the U.S. national debt.

"We have identified the bug and know what caused the problem. When we have an incident of this nature, which is thankfully rarely, we have a process in place to investigate the root cause to make sure it does not happen again," he said. ($1 = 6.6726 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Patrick Lannin; editing by Ron Askew)