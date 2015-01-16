FOREX-Dollar hits near 2-mth low after Trump's healthcare debacle
* Dollar/yen hits 4-mth low, euro strongest since early Dec (Updates throughout)
LONDON Jan 16 The yield on benchmark 10-year Swiss government bonds fell below zero for the first time ever on Friday, a day after the Swiss National Bank stunned markets by scrapping the franc's exchange rate cap and cutting interest rates to -0.75 percent.
The yield on the 10-year bond maturing in July 2025 fell to -0.003 percent, the first time that the benchmark borrowing costs of a developed economy's government has gone negative.
In effect, this means that investors are paying the Swiss government for the privilege of lending to it over a 10-year period.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever)
* Dollar/yen hits 4-mth low, euro strongest since early Dec (Updates throughout)
HONG KONG, March 27 Asian stocks are set to start the week on a cautious note as President Donald Trump's stunning failure to get healthcare reform passed raised concerns about the prospects for his plans to use fiscal stimulus to boost economic growth.