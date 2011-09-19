* SNB has said it will cap franc's rise at 1.20 per euro
* Risk aversion rises after unproductive EU meeting
* SNB's cap on franc has held for now
ZURICH, Sept 19 The Swiss franc held steady
against the euro, trading weaker than the 1.20 mark the Swiss
National Bank has vowed to defend even after a series of
political setbacks in Europe over the weekend prompted investors
to seek safety.
The euro slid against both the yen and the dollar as
investors reacted badly to an unproductive European Union
meeting in Poland.
A cancellation of a visit by Greek Prime Minister George
Papandreou to the United States to chair an emergency meeting
and a regional election defeat for Germany's chancellor Angela
Merkel added fuel to an already tense euro.
After investors pushed the safe-haven Swissie up some 20
percent against the euro within the space of just a few months,
on Sept. 6 the SNB implemented a cap on the franc at 1.20 per
euro.
So far that ceiling has held, though some market
participants have warned that a worsening of the euro zone debt
crisis could lead speculators to test the SNB's resolve to
defend that level.
"Euro/Swiss is glued to a reading just above 1.20.
Technicals favor a higher dollar/Swiss from here," said UBS
economist Reto Huenerwadel in a note.
The franc rose 0.2 percent against the dollar to trade at
1.2066 by 0738 GMT compared to the New York close.
The franc was flat against the euro.
For polls, indicators and stories on the Swiss economy,
click on: .
(Editing by Toby Chopra)
(Editing by Toby Chopra)