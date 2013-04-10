* Weaker inflation, softening labour data back SNB

* SNB imposed 1.20 cap on franc in Sept. 2011

* Central bank vowed to keep defending franc last month

ZURICH, April 10 The Swiss franc was flat against the dollar and the euro, after economic data showed there was little impetus for Switzerland's central bank to back away from a policy of capping the franc against the euro.

Weaker-than-expected Swiss inflation data on Tuesday underscored the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) view that it needs to maintain the 1.20 lid it imposed on the rising franc in September 2011, an effort to stave off deflation and a recession.

Also on Tuesday, unemployment in Switzerland edged slightly lower in March - to 3.2 percent, compared with 3.4 percent in February.

"Further evidence of a softening Swiss labour market and lower headline inflation prints bolster the SNB's monetary position on the margin," UBS economist Reto Huenerwadel said.

"For now the SNB would seem to have little motivation to step away from the Swiss franc cap and hence the SNB's 3-month Swiss franc Libor target band between 0.0 and 0.25 percent," he said.

At its most recent policy meeting last month, the SNB reinforced its vigilance to keep the franc down, warning that the euro zone crisis could resurface and drive investors back into the Swiss currency as a safe harbour.

Further afield, currency investors will be watching the release of the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last monetary policy meeting later on Wednesday for any signal on whether the central bank could slow or halt its asset-buying stimulus, which is seen as negative for the dollar as it is tantamount to printing money.

The franc was virtually unchanged against the dollar on Wednesday to trade at 0.9324 by 0601 GMT compared with the New York close.

The franc was flat at 1.2197 against the euro.

(Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Pravin Char)