ZURICH Aug 16 Swiss shares are set to open
slightly higher on Tuesday, in line with European markets as
investors await a Franco-German summit that might yield new
measures to contain the euro zone debt crisis.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen rising 9 points to
5,333 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu
showed .
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
STRAUMANN
Swiss dental implant maker cut its 2011 operating profit
margin target after posting a weaker-than-expected 53 percent
slump in first-half net profit as a writedown charge in Japan
and the soaring Swiss franc weighed.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Geberit said it recorded net income of 220.3
million Swiss francs in the first half, slightly lower than a
year ago, and said it expected currency adjusted sales growth
towards a high single-digit level and operating margins at the
upper end of medium-term targets for the full year.
* Swatch Group said its unit Universo Ltd. acquired
the Energizer site in La Chaux-de-Fonds and Swatch Group was
employing some 40 former employees of Energizer Ltd.
* Orascom Development said ongoing turbulences in
Egypt heavily impacted results. The group made a loss of 13.7
million Swiss francs in the first half.
* PSP Swiss Property said net income excluding
changes in fair value increased from CHF 74.9 million to CHF
77.3 million in the first half.
* Swisslog said it saw higher order intake and
stable net profit in the first half due to unfavorable exchange
rates.
* Orior said its net profit for the first half rose
31.9 percent to CHF 13.6 million.
* Schindler said net profit grew by 4.1 percent to
353 million Swiss francs in the first half.
* Walter Meier said net income in the first half
amounted to CHF 19.8 million compared with CHF 10.0 million in
the same period in the previous year.
* Newave ended the first half of 2011 with net
profit for the period at CHF 3.4 million versus CHF 3.5 million
last year.
* Schlatter said it recorded a net loss of 2.7
million Swiss francs for the first half.
* Forbo said net income from operations fell to CHF
52.2 million in the first half.
* Schulthess published its half-year report.
ECONOMY
