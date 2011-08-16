ZURICH Aug 16 Swiss shares are set to open slightly higher on Tuesday, in line with European markets as investors await a Franco-German summit that might yield new measures to contain the euro zone debt crisis.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen rising 9 points to 5,333 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

STRAUMANN

Swiss dental implant maker cut its 2011 operating profit margin target after posting a weaker-than-expected 53 percent slump in first-half net profit as a writedown charge in Japan and the soaring Swiss franc weighed.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Geberit said it recorded net income of 220.3 million Swiss francs in the first half, slightly lower than a year ago, and said it expected currency adjusted sales growth towards a high single-digit level and operating margins at the upper end of medium-term targets for the full year.

* Swatch Group said its unit Universo Ltd. acquired the Energizer site in La Chaux-de-Fonds and Swatch Group was employing some 40 former employees of Energizer Ltd.

* Orascom Development said ongoing turbulences in Egypt heavily impacted results. The group made a loss of 13.7 million Swiss francs in the first half.

* PSP Swiss Property said net income excluding changes in fair value increased from CHF 74.9 million to CHF 77.3 million in the first half.

* Swisslog said it saw higher order intake and stable net profit in the first half due to unfavorable exchange rates.

* Orior said its net profit for the first half rose 31.9 percent to CHF 13.6 million.

* Schindler said net profit grew by 4.1 percent to 353 million Swiss francs in the first half.

* Walter Meier said net income in the first half amounted to CHF 19.8 million compared with CHF 10.0 million in the same period in the previous year.

* Newave ended the first half of 2011 with net profit for the period at CHF 3.4 million versus CHF 3.5 million last year.

* Schlatter said it recorded a net loss of 2.7 million Swiss francs for the first half.

* Forbo said net income from operations fell to CHF 52.2 million in the first half.

* Schulthess published its half-year report.

ECONOMY

