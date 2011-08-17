ZURICH Aug 17 Swiss shares are expected to
nudge higher at the open on Wednesday, supported by the weaker
Swiss franc.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen rising 9 points to
5,382 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu
showed .
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
SWISS LIFE
Swiss Life beat expectations with its first half profit and
said it was well placed to deal with the challenges of low
interest rates and a strong Swiss franc.
ECONOMY
Switzerland's government will unveil a 1.5 billion Swiss
franc ($1,9 billion) package to help the country deal with the
strong currency when it meets later on Wednesday, a Swiss
newspaper reported.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
*Julius Baer launches China fund with direct
access to domestic market.
*SGS announced the acquisition of South
African-based testing and inspection group Acumax (Proprietary)
Limited.
*Geberit said posted sales of 1,118.6 million
Swiss francs in the first half of 2011. Net income of 220.3
million francs was on par with the result of the first six
months of the prior year.
*Swiss engineer Oerlikon said sales grew by 29
percent in the first half to 2.03 billion Swiss francs.
*Looser Holding posted a 2.8 percent increase in
net revenues to 227.9 million Swiss francs after currency
adjustments.
*Ypsomed said Chief Executive Richard Fritsch is
leaving the company and Willy Michel will take up the roles of
CEO and chairman of the group.
*Cham paper group reported H1 2011 net sales of 171
million Swiss francs.
*Cytos Biotechnology said the board of directors
has unanimously approved the full implementation of measures to
significantly reduce costs.
*Galenica said in the first half of 2011 net sales
increased by 3.6 percent to 1.58 billion Swiss francs.
