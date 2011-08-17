ZURICH Aug 17 Swiss shares are expected to nudge higher at the open on Wednesday, supported by the weaker Swiss franc.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen rising 9 points to 5,382 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

SWISS LIFE

Swiss Life beat expectations with its first half profit and said it was well placed to deal with the challenges of low interest rates and a strong Swiss franc.

ECONOMY

Switzerland's government will unveil a 1.5 billion Swiss franc ($1,9 billion) package to help the country deal with the strong currency when it meets later on Wednesday, a Swiss newspaper reported.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

*Julius Baer launches China fund with direct access to domestic market.

*SGS announced the acquisition of South African-based testing and inspection group Acumax (Proprietary) Limited.

*Geberit said posted sales of 1,118.6 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2011. Net income of 220.3 million francs was on par with the result of the first six months of the prior year.

*Swiss engineer Oerlikon said sales grew by 29 percent in the first half to 2.03 billion Swiss francs.

*Looser Holding posted a 2.8 percent increase in net revenues to 227.9 million Swiss francs after currency adjustments.

*Ypsomed said Chief Executive Richard Fritsch is leaving the company and Willy Michel will take up the roles of CEO and chairman of the group.

*Cham paper group reported H1 2011 net sales of 171 million Swiss francs.

*Cytos Biotechnology said the board of directors has unanimously approved the full implementation of measures to significantly reduce costs.

*Galenica said in the first half of 2011 net sales increased by 3.6 percent to 1.58 billion Swiss francs.

