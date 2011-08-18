ZURICH Aug 18 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
NOVARTIS
Leukaemia drug Tasigna has been backed by Britain's
healthcare cost watchdog after its maker Novartis agreed to
discount the treatment's cost of more than 30,000 pounds
($49,000) per patient per year.
UBS
The trustee seeking money for victims of Bernard Madoff's
fraud on Wednesday filed an amended $2 billion lawsuit adding
new allegations against UBS AG and related defendants.
HOLCIM
The Swiss cement maker will publish first-half results at
0500 GMT.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* The Conzzeta Group increased net revenues by 8.1
percent(19.2 percent in local currencies) in the first half of
2011.
* Ascom posted solid results for the first
half-year of 2011 with EBITDA margin and revenue in line with
the company's guidance.
* Repower posted operating income of 58 million
Swiss francs and group profit of 32 million francs in the first
half of 2011.
* BCV Group posted a 6 percent rise in net profit
to 154 million Swiss francs.
ECONOMY
* Switzerland's government has proposed a 2 billion Swiss
franc package to cushion the impact of the red-hot franc on its
economy, and pledged to support any measures the central bank
deemed necessary to tame the currency.
