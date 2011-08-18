ZURICH Aug 18 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

NOVARTIS

Leukaemia drug Tasigna has been backed by Britain's healthcare cost watchdog after its maker Novartis agreed to discount the treatment's cost of more than 30,000 pounds ($49,000) per patient per year.

UBS

The trustee seeking money for victims of Bernard Madoff's fraud on Wednesday filed an amended $2 billion lawsuit adding new allegations against UBS AG and related defendants.

HOLCIM

The Swiss cement maker will publish first-half results at 0500 GMT.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* The Conzzeta Group increased net revenues by 8.1 percent(19.2 percent in local currencies) in the first half of 2011.

* Ascom posted solid results for the first half-year of 2011 with EBITDA margin and revenue in line with the company's guidance.

* Repower posted operating income of 58 million Swiss francs and group profit of 32 million francs in the first half of 2011.

* BCV Group posted a 6 percent rise in net profit to 154 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

* Switzerland's government has proposed a 2 billion Swiss franc package to cushion the impact of the red-hot franc on its economy, and pledged to support any measures the central bank deemed necessary to tame the currency.

