ZURICH Aug 18

France has rebuffed for now a Swiss offer to tax French citizens' assets stashed in Swiss accounts modelled on a recent deal with Germany, a budget ministry source said on Thursday.

* Schweiter Technologies said net revenues amounted to CHF 425.0 million in the first half of 2011 (1H 2010: 465.5 million), which represents 3% growth in local currencies.

* mobilezone achieves consolidated profit of CHF 6.7 million in the first six months of 2011

* Datwyler experiences brisk demand, but growing pressure on margins

* Zehnder Group said first-half sales rose by 11.6 percent to 242.8 million euros year on year, while the operating result (EBIT) was up 15.6 percent to 22.1 million euros.

* DOTTIKON ES terminates short hours in all plant sections.

* Phoenix Mecano publishes its H1 report.

* Coltene said H1 sales increased 12.7 percent in local currencies to 72.4 million francs, consolidated sales decline of 1.7 percent.

* Alpiq Holding Ltd. is implementing measures to boost profitability, streamline the organisation and strengthen its financial flexibility after HI operating profit and group profit fell significantly in the first-half of the year.

* The Cicor Group , active in printed circuit boards, microelectronics and electronic solutions, named Markus Brütsch as its new Chief Financial Officer.

* Private healthcare group Genolier Swiss Medical Network said first half 2011 EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) rose 46.8 percent to 11.05 million Swiss francs.

* S&P Equity cuts Holcim price target to 41 Swiss francs from 66 Swiss francs

The Federal Reserve provided $200 million of liquidity to the Swiss National Bank in the latest week via its swap lines for foreign central banks, the New York Fed said on Thursday.

