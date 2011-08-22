ZURICH Aug 22 Swiss stocks are set to open
lower on Monday, in line with other Europan markets, following
losses in the United States and in Asia as worries about a
global economic downturn mount.
The blue-chip SMI was expected to open 43 points
lower at 5,050 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden
Leu showed .
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
CREDIT SUISSE
The record-strong Swiss franc and low interest rates are
pressuring Credit Suisse's revenue but it is confident it will
meet its profitability target of 15 percent ROE in the medium to
longer term, its chief executive told a newspaper on Monday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Meyer Burger late on Friday said it recorded net sales of
CHF 575 million in the six-month period ended 30 June 2011 and
wason track to meet the ambitious full year sales target of CHF
1,200 million.
* Cicor said its first-half sales rose 7 percent to
94.6 million Swiss francs, or 9.8 % in local currency
terms.
* Leclanche SA , specialized in the production of
large-format lithium ion cells and energy storage solutions,
concluded a partnership to develop a new generation of large
format lithium-ion batteries based on lithium titanate and
lithium iron phosphate.
ECONOMY
* Pressure is rising on the Swiss National Bank to take
further action to soften the Swiss franc, a newspaper reported
on Sunday based on a poll of Swiss people it had commissioned.
* Switzerland's parliament may not back a government plan
to allocate 2 billion Swiss franc ($2.54 billion) to help
cushion the impact of the record-strong currency in its current
form, a newspaper reported on Saturday.
