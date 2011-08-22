ZURICH Aug 22 Swiss stocks are set to open lower on Monday, in line with other Europan markets, following losses in the United States and in Asia as worries about a global economic downturn mount.

The blue-chip SMI was expected to open 43 points lower at 5,050 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

CREDIT SUISSE

The record-strong Swiss franc and low interest rates are pressuring Credit Suisse's revenue but it is confident it will meet its profitability target of 15 percent ROE in the medium to longer term, its chief executive told a newspaper on Monday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Meyer Burger late on Friday said it recorded net sales of CHF 575 million in the six-month period ended 30 June 2011 and wason track to meet the ambitious full year sales target of CHF 1,200 million.

* Cicor said its first-half sales rose 7 percent to 94.6 million Swiss francs, or 9.8 % in local currency terms.

* Leclanche SA , specialized in the production of large-format lithium ion cells and energy storage solutions, concluded a partnership to develop a new generation of large format lithium-ion batteries based on lithium titanate and lithium iron phosphate.

ECONOMY

* Pressure is rising on the Swiss National Bank to take further action to soften the Swiss franc, a newspaper reported on Sunday based on a poll of Swiss people it had commissioned.

* Switzerland's parliament may not back a government plan to allocate 2 billion Swiss franc ($2.54 billion) to help cushion the impact of the record-strong currency in its current form, a newspaper reported on Saturday.

