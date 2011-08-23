ZURICH Aug 23 Swiss shares are set to rise again on Tuesday, in line with European markets, mirroring small gains on Wall Street and in Asia.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen rising 36 points to 5,179 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

Swiss bank UBS plans to slash around 3,500 jobs, almost half of them from its investment bank, as it seeks to shave some 2 billion Swiss francs from annual costs by the end of 2013.

For related news, click on

LINDT & SPRUENGLI

Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli confirmed it expected underlying sales to grow 6-8 percent this year after strong demand in Europe and North America and price hikes helped it cope with high raw material costs in the first half.

For related news, click on

GAM HOLDINGS

The Swiss fund said assets under management were 113.5 billion Swiss francs at the end of H1.

For related news, click on

SYNGENTA

Syngenta Seeds, a unit of the world's largest agrochemicals company Syngenta AG has filed suit against major grain handler Bunge for refusing to accept a type of its biotech corn.

For related news, click on

BANKS

Switzerland will not let the United States decide which legal procedures the Alpine country should use to transfer client data of American tax dodgers who hide their money in Swiss bank accounts, its president told diplomats on Monday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Santhera -disclosure of shareholdings in accordance with articles 20 and 21 SESTA.

* Zurich appoints Maeve Gallagher as Global Head Media Relations

* Kudelski post first-half results, says profitability heavily impacted by exchange rates.

* LifeWatch announce H1 results.

* Acino reaches settlement in oxycodone patent dispute.

* Komax posts first-half results.

* Good interim results for SIX Group

ECONOMY

* Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 4.8 percent in July to 16.649 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday.

FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:

for all Swiss stocks

for blue chips

for other stocks