ZURICH Aug 25 Swiss stocks are poised to open firmer on Thursday, mirroring expected gains elsewhere in Europe as investors await comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 22 points higher at 5,350 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

TAX

Switzerland and Britain have struck a deal to tax money kept by British residents in secret Swiss bank accounts, which will gift a windfall to the cash-strapped British government and helps the Alpine country's banks come clean on untaxed accounts.

NESTLE

Brazil's antitrust regulator has no plans to revisit a decision to reject Nestle's purchase of local chocolate maker Garoto, contradicting a Wednesday report by newspaper Valor Economico.

SWISS WATCHES

The strong Swiss franc and declining consumer mood in Europe and North America will not leave Switzerland's booming watch industry unscathed, Philippe Merk, chief executive of independent watchmaker Audemars Piguet, said on Wednesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schultess Group shareholders back motions of the board of directors.

* Allreal publishes half-year report.

* Valora Group says adjusted external sales and net revenues advance 9.3 percent and 4.8 percent respectively in H1 compared to the year-ago period.

* Peach Property says first residential building project of Swiss Peach Property Group in Germany successfully completed.

* Mobimo - Strong business momentum in the first half of 2011.

* LLB had net new money inflow of 529 million Swiss francs in the first six months of the year.

* Clariant partners with KitoZyme in a new initiative to support Clariant's commitment to the Personal Care industry.

* X-FAB and Micronas join in strategic partnership.

