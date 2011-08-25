MSCI adds 3 securities to All-World Index in latest review
Feb 9 U.S. index provider MSCI announced on Thursday that it will add three securities and remove just one from its All-World Index.
ZURICH Aug 25 Swiss stocks are poised to open firmer on Thursday, mirroring expected gains elsewhere in Europe as investors await comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 22 points higher at 5,350 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
TAX
Switzerland and Britain have struck a deal to tax money kept by British residents in secret Swiss bank accounts, which will gift a windfall to the cash-strapped British government and helps the Alpine country's banks come clean on untaxed accounts.
For related news, click on
NESTLE
Brazil's antitrust regulator has no plans to revisit a decision to reject Nestle's purchase of local chocolate maker Garoto, contradicting a Wednesday report by newspaper Valor Economico.
For related news, click on
SWISS WATCHES
The strong Swiss franc and declining consumer mood in Europe and North America will not leave Switzerland's booming watch industry unscathed, Philippe Merk, chief executive of independent watchmaker Audemars Piguet, said on Wednesday.
For related news, click on or
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Schultess Group shareholders back motions of the board of directors.
* Allreal publishes half-year report.
* Valora Group says adjusted external sales and net revenues advance 9.3 percent and 4.8 percent respectively in H1 compared to the year-ago period.
* Peach Property says first residential building project of Swiss Peach Property Group in Germany successfully completed.
* Mobimo - Strong business momentum in the first half of 2011.
* LLB had net new money inflow of 529 million Swiss francs in the first six months of the year.
* Clariant partners with KitoZyme in a new initiative to support Clariant's commitment to the Personal Care industry.
* X-FAB and Micronas join in strategic partnership.
FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:
for all Swiss stocks
for blue chips
for other stocks
Feb 9 U.S. index provider MSCI announced on Thursday that it will add three securities and remove just one from its All-World Index.
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 9 Workers gearing up for what could be a prolonged strike at the world's leading copper mine, BHP Billiton's Escondida, are stockpiling rations and supplies to survive the searing sun and bone-chilling nights of Chile's northern high-desert.
Feb 9 Mexican cement producer Cemex reported a 48 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit, beating expectations, on increased demand in Mexico, and it forecast sales volume growth of up to 3 percent in 2017.